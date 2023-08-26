One woman had her afro for six years before deciding to get rid of it, and she made content out of the process

The stunner on TikTok went viral after showing people how she permanently changed her coily hair

Online users were thoroughly impressed by how she looked afterward getting her hair straightened

A young woman changed her hair drastically. Online users were fascinated to see what her hair would look like straight.

A TikTok video shows a woman who relaxed her 4c hair and people loved the result. Image: @zintleisart

The video of the woman's hair change received more than 6,000 likes. People shared divided opinions about the final product that she showed.

Woman straightens hair after years

A young lady, @zintleisart, posted a video showing people she was relaxing her hair after six years. The tiktok creator seemed excited to change her afro hair

The lady also got a sewing after she straightened her hair permanently.

TikTok viewers love woman's hair change

Watch the clip below:

Most people commented that they liked her new look with a sew-in added. Most netizens were gushing over how long she made the hairstyle.

Nqobile said:

"Another Afro soldier down."

Khanyi Mngomezulu wrote:

"You are the sign I’ve been looking for! But I won’t take it I need ten more signs."

Debbie commented:

"Perfect sew in."

Tshegofatso Manan779 gushed:

"That's a sew in nice."

Ngasii loved the style:

"Lady that LENGTH!"

Salon visits fascinate South Africans

Many people enjoy watching other people get their hair done. Online users are especially riveted when the salon visit ends badly.

One woman's maintenance day left people divided. Peeps were amused to see her R40 pedicure.

Lady gets wig, nails and lashes done in Braam, SA divided over new look

Briefly News previously reported that a woman wanted to look good at the end of the day. This TikTokker did her monthly beauty maintenance in one day in Johannesburg.

The inside look at how she maintains her looks received more than 7 000 likes. People share their thoughts about how she looked at the end.

@roset__ made videos showing what she had to go through to look presentable. The video showed her her sew-in weave was installed, as well as her nails and lashes.

