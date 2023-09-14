An old clip of radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu blasting the magistrate for arriving late has resurfaced

Ngizwe has also been trending for being the alleged instructor of the July unrest that took place in 2021

Netizens responded to the video that went viral, with some making fun of the radio personality

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Ngizwe Mchunu trends for his old video resurfaced online of him blasting the magistrate for being late. Image: @ngizweonline

Source: Instagram

Bathong, it seems like Ngizwe is still at the centre of controversy. The radio personality recently topped the trending list on Twitter for an old clip of his that resurfaced.

Ngizwe's old video goes viral

The former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu found himself at the number-one spot on Twitter's trend list.

The radio personality's old video saw itself resurfacing recently after a Twitter user @Phathizwe_RSA decided to do a throwback for his followers and other users.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The social media user posted an old clip that went viral in the past of Ngizwe Mchunu blasting the magistrate for arriving late. He captioned the video:

"Ngizwe Mchunu, like Juluis Malema, once made a similar angry outburst complaining about the court."

See the clip below:

Ngizwe is accused of being the instigator of the national unrest that took place in July 2021.

Netizens respond to the viral clip

Shortly after the trending video was posted, social media users took this as a chance to share their own unfiltered opinions regarding the clip:

@ManziniMilton responded:

"It's not an outburst but a genuine call to those who are entrusted to maintain the rule of law to lead by example. It's a simple call to say no one is above the law, magistrates & judges included."

@SifundoSigcino said:

"Nazoh! I called it."

@RaceblackAfrica said:

"Did the judge apologise?"

@Eubert86 wrote:

"Yeah so this thing Malema his supporters thinks he's the 1st to complain to courts. This EFF thing likes to steal other people's limelight."

@MonakisiThabo said:

"Who from cowards ANC ever did that????"

Ngizwe faces financial difficulties

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Ngizwe Mchunu is currently facing financial difficulties due to his court case. The former Ukhozi FM presenter's pockets are running dry as he continues to make his ongoing court appearances for charges of incitement to commit public violence for the July 2021 unrest.

Sources close to Mchunu say that the presenter is laying low and avoiding public appearances.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News