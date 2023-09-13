Media personality Somizi Mhlongo worked the runway strutting his stuff in a designer costume that made him look out of this world

He posted the video on his social media account to show off his look, using Beyoncé's Pure Honey as the soundtrack

His followers high-fived the look and the walk, which was taken from the live recording of the final season of the singing competition Idols SA

Somizi Mhlongo stole the show when he strutted across the 'Idols SA' stage in a showstopping costume, as was captured on video. Images: @caramel_012, @dakalo_media, @nomsamadida

Source: Instagram

One thing about Somizi? He will give a grand entrance without notice or shame! He is the gift that keeps giving when it comes to knowing what the crowd wants and introducing new trends.

Somizi works the Idols SA stage with a bespoke costume

The new kiddies clothing designer was walking across the Idols stage to his panellist station when a video captured him doing a catwalk that can be compared to a supermodel's.

Check out Somizi's walk in the video here:

He wore an original garment, which he posted on his Instagram and said:

"Theme was wedding songs @idolssa. I said ok @moosas_fabrics I'm gonna tone it down just give me 15 metres."

Here are clear pictures of his outfit:

Social media users react to Somizi's showstopping gown

His followers flooded the comment sections of his extravagant outfit and his walk. Here are some of the things that were said:

@Boitynhlapo praised:

"@somizi so much beauty in one person!"

@Jules.makh felt the heat:

"You are burning us SomSom. You're looking hot!"

@lindiwezulu.sassaline complimented:

"Make our hearts melt in a challenging world. I’m all smiles and melting hearts. Chom’am!"

@Mbali_the_princess praised:

"Huuuuuu sheem. Give @somizi a bells, u'ne drama!"

@Pelo_Lathitha sang for him:

"Alien Som Superstar."

@Nimngcobo complimented:

"You'd swear you are walking down the aisle yourself. What a showstopper you are."

@Queenyolo222 asked:

"What a wooooow, what's there not to love?"

