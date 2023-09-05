Former Ukhozi FM presenter, Ngizwe Mchunu is allegedly having financial problems due to his court case

The once confident presenter and protest ring leader has gone quiet amid his ongoing case for inciting violence during the 2021 July riots

Sources close to Mchunu say that he has resorted to keeping a low profile and avoiding gatherings

Former ‘Ukhozi FM’ presenter Ngizwe Mchunu is having money troubles due to his court trial for charges of incitement to commit violence. Images: ngizweonline

Ngizwe Mchunu is currently facing financial difficulties due to his court case. The former Ukhozi FM presenter's pocket is running dry as he continues to make his ongoing court appearances for charges of incitement to commit public violence for the July 2021 unrest. Sources close to Mchunu say that the presenter is laying low and avoiding public appearances.

Ngizwe Mchunu faces bankruptcy

According to Zimoja, sources close to Ngizwe Mchunu have disclosed the former Ukhozi FM presenter's financial troubles.

Mchunu is currently facing charges of incitement to commit public violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act, where he is being tried for his involvement in the July 2021 riots.

The presenter is said to be struggling financially because of the repeated postponements of his trial, where he has to continuously travel between Johannesburg and Durban.

"He needs to arrange accommodations, buy petrol, and pay legal fees. He is broken and his supporters are nowhere to be seen."

Mchunu is laying low and rebranding

Despite his recent public brawl with Sabelo Ngema, sources claim that Mchunu is trying to clean up his act.

Due to his court case, the broadcaster has resorted to staying out of the public eye and keeping to himself. A source revealed that Mchunu is trying to change his image due to the negative press he has received that's affected his brand:

"He is attempting to rebrand and keep a low profile due to negative publicity."

Mchunu catches fire for his foul reputation

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Ngizwe Mchunu's comments to DJ Sgqemeza over his relationship with God.

Mchunu has been known to speak his mind without looking into the possible repercussions, and his current court case is an example of his badly thought-out decisions.

The publication also shared Mchunu's remarks to DJ Tira to which the popular Durban DJ clapped back and demanded an apology.

