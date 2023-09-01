Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has been praised for his stylish fashion sense on his social media

The soccer star recently posted a photo of himself wearing a designer black and white t-shirt and shades, and fans were impressed

Many of Khune's fans and colleagues commented on the post, referring to him as their stylish captain

Kaizer Chiefs captain, Itumeleng Khune has been trending for his designer threads and impressive fashion sense on the socials.

Style is often seen as a reflection of confidence and personality. When a soccer player is stylish, it shows that they are comfortable in their own skin and that they have a unique sense of self-expression. This can be very appealing to fans, who often look up to footballers as role models.

Khune shows off lux dinner date look

In a recent Instagram post, the soccer star is seen wearing a stylish designer black and white t-shirt and shades.

It seems the goalkeeper is really living up to his team's nickname of the "Glamour Boys".

According to The South African, Mzansi was more than convinced that the star was on a date. This is not the first time Khune has set social media abuzz with his fashion sense.

Check out the post:

South Africans hype the soccer star in the comments

Stylish football players often use their fashion choices to express their personality and style. This can be appealing to fans who are looking for role models who are confident and unique.

Many of Khune's fans and colleagues in the Mzansi soccer federation flooded his post with fun comments and compliments.

sekgota_26 replied:

"The best in the world ❤️."

edmilson_dove replied:

"Skipper mahn hayiiiii."

sthe_mak06 commented:

"Batlogele Sbali ."

diski99football said:

" Pudi❤️."

miique_sa replied:

"Ke grootman ❤️."

mashianehappy commented:

"Nje ❤️."

innluu said:

"Abakwazi ✌✌✌."

Kaizer Chiefs' Itu Khune drools over wife Sphelele Makhunga slaying Tswana traditional outfit in 2 pics

In related news, Briefly News reported that one of SA's highest-paid football players, Itu Khune, took to the socials to fawn over his beloved wife.

The legendary Kazier Chiefs goalkeeper expressed that he was in awe of Sphelele Makhunga's beauty.

Online users thought it was heartwarming to see him dote over Sphelele Makhunga. Many people also left their own compliments in the comments. Kazier Chief's Itu Khune posted a picture of Sphelele in a traditional Tswana outfit, gushing over how great she looked.

