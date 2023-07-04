Kaizer Chiefs soccer star Itu Khune shared a picture of his beloved wife, Sphelele Makhunga, after she celebrated his culture

Itu Khune made it clear that he is completely smitten with the love of his life as he wrote a sweet post dedicated to her

Online users enjoyed seeing the outfit that Itu Khune found stunning on his beloved partner Sphelele Makhunga

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One of SA's highest-paid football players Itu Khune, took to the socials to fawn over his beloved wife The legendary Kazier Chiefs goalkeeper expressed that he was in awe of Sphelele Makhunga's beauty.

Kaizer Chiefs gola keeper Itumeleng Khune loved seeing his wifey, Sphelele Makhunga in a Tswana dress. Image: itukhune32

Source: Instagram

Online users thought it was heartwarming to see him dote over Sphelele Makhunga. Many left their own compliments in the comments.

Sphelele Makhunga appreciation post from husband Itu Khune delights many

Kazier Chief's Itu Khune posted a picture of Sphelele in a traditional Tswana outfit, gushing over how great she looked. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"The Tswana Traditional attire never looked this good."

Itu Khune fans stan Sphelele Makhunga over Instagram picture

People love to see famous couples. Itu Khune's post encouraged others to shower his wife with compliments.

dikxx_fierce gushed:

"I love Mrs Khune so much. Pelo ya Mme o. [She is my heart.]"

lerato_july wrote:

"You have a beautiful wife."

thobejanepalesa commented:

"Very humble wife you are really blessed man."

ruth_nemavhola added"

"She’s so humble."

eddie_1203

"Wena wathola umfazi lah. God blessed you. [You found a good woman here.]"

Itu Khune shares snaps of his baecation with beautiful wifey, SA digs the vibes

Briefly News previously reported that Itu Khune and his wife Sphelele know how to live it up and continue doing so on their fantastic baecation together.

@IIKHUNE_32_16 had snaps taken with his wife while on a boat, rocking some lovely clothing. Sphelele wore a lovely free-flowing multi-coloured dress, while Itu wore a more minimalist outfit with neutral colours. Peeps adored the Twitter post and complimented the pair.

The duo has always been known for being stylish. There was a time when the pair rocked the same hairdo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News