Itu Khune was quite chuffed about his baecation with Sphelele and decided to give peeps a sneak peek of it

The couple posed side by side while striking some poses, but its the famous soccer player's wife who stole the show

Mzansi shared some wholesome messages with the man while others served up some world cup jokes

Itu Khune and his wife Sphelele know how to live it up and continue doing so on their fantastic baecation together.

Sphelele wore a lovely outfit next to Itu's white ensemble that peeps adored. Images: @IIKHUNE_32_16/ Twitter

@IIKHUNE_32_16 had snaps taken with his wife while on a boat, rocking some lovely clothing. Sphelele wore a lovely free-flowing multi-coloured dress, while Itu wore a more minimalist outfit with neutral colours. Peeps adored the Twitter post and complimented the pair.

A stylish couple

The duo has always had a stylish sense of style, and their separate social media accounts show this. There was a time when the pair rocked the same hairdo. The style also comes out in separate uploads.

The pair also have a knack for having a good time with their loved ones, with them sharing snaps of their family hanging out together.

South Africans adored the vacation snaps. See the comments below:

@James30616168 said:

"2 lovely couple enjoy it n Mr Khune on the 31/11/22 three points loading now it's a family vacation King Khune I have a feeling that we gonna win the league n nedbank cup ✌️"

@JerrySelolo mentioned:

"Enjoy your vacation man, Rena le stress sa @KaizerChiefs le kappa ‍♂️"

@KalashnikovNW posted:

@RMorakane commented:

"Yeah, World Cup time is a vacation for SA players… Enjoy "

@ScoliwaNgoash said:

"Looking good, captain Khune. You've recovered from your injury? We need you after the world cup break."

@Botaleng1 shared:

@GodwinMathebula mentioned:

"Next time please take me and my girlfriend along."

@SammyMachimana said:

"You're my inspiration guys you deserve all the blessings you can get❤️✌️"

