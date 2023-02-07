One mother's parental instinct kicked in a split second before her son was about to jump into a pool

TikTok user @johnbeyond shared the video showing the mom's spidey reflexes and the boy's purposeful behaviour

Fellow parents had no doubt that the boy knew not to jump, but he went on and tried it anyway

Parenting is not for the faint-hearted. A video showing a mother saving her son from falling into the pool has gone viral. While the situation is not funny, the fact that she probably just told him not to do precisely that left other parents laughing.

TikTok user, @johnbeyond, shared the video showing the mom's spidey reflexes and the boy's purposeful behaviour.

Source: TikTok

Children push boundaries - it is how they learn about the world. However, that comes with much stress for parents, just like this momma in the video.

TikTok user, @johnbeyond, shared the video showing the mom’s spidey reflexes. The kid was so casual about walking up to the pull, fully dressed and ready to walk right on in.

The clip got over 1.3 million views!

Take a look:

TikTok parents have a good laugh at the situation

Fellow parents did not doubt that the child was told not to go in the pool, so that is exactly what he was about to go and do. That mother knew her boy and her instinct kicked in at the right time.

See some of the funny comments:

@lauren0619xD said:

“I wonder if she just told him not to do the exact thing he just did.”

@ said:

“I'd bet money she just told him not to do it. Good catch mom.”

@M said:

“Mothers have an instinct and physical strength that is NOT NORMAL LOL.”

@Kaylynn said:

“Okay but why he gotta run into the pool as soon as he sees you. He knew what he was doing.”

@Warriorwhora said:

“The way he waited till he saw you to jump.”

@Sasuke_Jamal said:

“He was definitely told not to jump in the pool and he just did the opposite.”

South African toddler caught playing on top of the fridge by mother: “But how did you get up there?”

In related news, Briefly News reported that some people are either born with mad skills or have to google for help. There is no doubt that this toddler is talented.

In a video posted on Twitter recently, the boy's bemused mother found him playing on top of the fridge with her Tupperware containers. While he was making his way down, the mother asked who helped him up there in the first place.

If you thought his climbing was impressive, wait until you see how he makes his way down the fridge. Firefighters everywhere would be impressed. One can't help but wonder if he was up there looking for Cremora to make a cup of tea. Even toddlers know that it's not inside, it's on top.

