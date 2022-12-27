Your best friend already knows you to your core. And, what is more, they adore you just as you are. One could easily assume Itumeleng Khune married his bestie when he took Sphelele Makhunga to be his wifey.

The stunning couple has won over the hearts of many Mzansi peeps with their loved-up moments and sneak peeks into their beautiful family. This power couple is a Mzansi fave, and for so many reasons.

Itu Khune and his Wife Sphelele not only look good together but are winning at life and serving goals. Image: @laaylaymak/Instagram

Source: Instagram

From celebrating their two daughters, supporting each other and breaking a sweat in the gym together, Briefly News looks at the Khunes' notable highlights and couple goals for 2022.

1. Itumeleng Khune and wifey Sphelele throw dreamlike candyland-themed party for Amo's 2nd birthday

This lovely couple adores their children. In February this year, Itumeleng and his stunning wife Sphelele celebrated their eldest daughter's second birthday. Amogelang Zenande's Candyland-themed birthday was something out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Sphelele gave social media users a glimpse into the amazing decor and tons of sweet snacks that filled up the venue, from jumping castles and ball pits to a mini candy store and food items with labels reading 'Amo's Candyland'.

2. Itu Khune's supportive Wifey celebrates her husband's graduation from GIBS

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper decided to further his studies this year, and Sphelele celebrated her husband's graduation from GIBS in some lovely snaps posted online.

The Instagram post where she shared the snaps received overwhelmingly positive attention from followers who quickly congratulated him.

@laaylaymak posted the snaps online with a loving message detailing how she felt. To which Itu replied by saying:

"Wifey Ke lebogela lerato le support ongfile yona u’ve been there for me since this program started still it ended and I appreciate that about you, NOW WE HERE ❤️ my pillar of strength "

3. Itumeleng Khune's missus Sphelele cooks idombolo over an open fire

The ever-so-gorgeous Sphelele gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her wifey duties during a weekend at her in-laws in March.

Sphelele took to Instagram to share photos revealing how she started a fire to cook a hearty traditional meal on a three-legged pot under the guidance of her mother-in-law.

The images also showed her mixing the dough to make the dombolo (dumpling). Yaas makoti!

4. Itu and Sphe Serve fitness couple goals while working out

Fitness is a shared love for the Khunes, and they love letting their followers in on all the action. Sphelele shared a spicy clip of her and her man working on their physiques in this post.

A saying goes: a couple who works out together stays together… and this might be one of the secrets to Itu and Sphe's blossoming marriage.

Taking to Instagram after a good sweat, Sphe shared some highlights from her and hubs work out. These two are dynamite, especially Sphe!

5. Itumeleng and Sphelele serve major couple goals in stunning pic

The power couple is fashion forward too! Khune shared a stunning photo of himself and his gorgeous wife, Sphelele Makhunga, matching in all-black attire a while back.

As the missus rocks a fitted black dress and coat, Khune sports black pants, a turtle neck and a coat too. The post was captioned:

“The Rents @laaylaymak ❤️"

Itu Khune's hot wifey Sphelele Makhunga spends her day on a playdate with their adorable daughters

In related news, Briefly News reported that Itumeleng Khune's wifey, Sphelele Makhunga, had a little girls' day with her favourite little humans.

The cute toddlers, Zenande and Ziyanda, were out loving the fresh air from the playdate with their gorgeous mom.

@Laaylaymak7 posted pictures on her Twitter page of her tiny tots playing in what seemed to be a public playground area at a mall. On the other hand, she was taking hot snaps for her IG in front of her mommy Mercedes and plugging her followers on a refreshing cocktail.

Source: Briefly News