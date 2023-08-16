It's a battle of the DJs as one-time Ukhozi FM presenter, Ngizwe Mchunu, mocks his former colleague for being born-again

Mchunu reacted to a video of Sgqemeza praying for elderly women and claimed his actions are bogus

Sgqemeza responded and was not fazed by Mchunu's comments, saying that he has accepted Christ as his Lord

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu doesn't believe that DJ Sgqemeza has reformed. Images: djsgqemeza, ngizweonline

Ukhozi FM ex-presenters Ngizwe Mchunu and Sgqemeza had an exchange where Mchunu made a mockery of his former colleague.

A video of Sgqemeza praying for elderly women reached Mchunu, to which he claimed that Sgqemeza was not the born-again Christian he claims to be.

Mchunu claims Sgqemeza is driven by money

Mchunu mocked Sgqemeza (Sipho Mbatha)'s actions, saying that he doesn't believe he has reformed. In a Facebook video of Sgqemeza's sermon, Mchunu's voice is heard laughing at his former colleague.

"I don't believe my eyes. Is it because of hunger or he is desperate to make a quick buck? This is a joke."

Mchunu is currently in the middle of a trial alleging his involvement in instigating the July 2021 unrest.

Sgqemeza is a proud born-again Christian

Responding to the claims, Sgqemeza was not moved by Mchunu's comments. The radio presenter quoted John 1:5 in response to Mchunu, even offering to pray for his deliverance.

"I will pray for him, he will surely be delivered."

DJ Sgqemeza often speaks in public and shares the Word of God with his audience. Some followers encouraged him to continue his Godly ways while others couldn't help but laugh at Mchunu's comments.

Sgqemeza fans show support

In response to Ngizwe Mchunu's disrespectful comments to DJ Sgqemeza, online users shared their comments.

Nkululeko Freedom Nqayi said:

"God uses you in front of people who know your other side but your other side won't stop God from blessing you. Keep on rising, Bab' Mbatha."

Zah Hlongwa responded:

"Hhayyyyiiiii I can’t stop laughing!"

ThokozileTk Dlamini Letsoalo commented:

" 'Noma yiindlala?' I'm finished!"

Cynthia Zondo said:

"Good God is with you, he knows why akhethe wena."

Nkululeko Mthethwa:

"Leave that one alone, you are on the right path."

Mchunu under fire from DJ Tira

In a recent report, Briefly News covered DJ Tira confronting Mchunu for his disrespectful comments toward him.

Tira demanded that Mchunu apologize for his words, ending his rant by saying that he is not scared of the former Ukhozi FM DJ.

