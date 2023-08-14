Shaka iLembe fans have weighed in on the much talked about character Gendeyana, played by Mduduzi Mabaso

Many have noted how Gendeyana is the perfect example of what stepfathers out there should be like

On the show, Gendeyana got killed by Dingiswayo's men, and his wife, Queen Nandi, blamed her son Shaka Zulu for his death

Mduduzi Mabaso's stint on Shaka iLembe might have ended, but he sure left a mark on the show.

Gendeyana was the perfect father to Shaka Zulu leading up to his untimely death on the show. Image: @mdukhekhe

Source: Instagram

Mduduzi Mabaso's memorable role ends abruptly on the latest episode of Shaka iLembe

On the hit Mzansi Magic series, Mduduzi Mabaso scored a significant role as Gendeyana.

He was Shaka Zulu's stepfather, but his run ended on the latest episode, which aired on 13 August.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

He died on the battlefield after Dingiswayo's men killed him. Dingiswayo is played Thembinkosi Mthembu.

Viewers praise Mdudzi Mabaso for nailing the role of Shaka Zulu's stepfather

Here's what viewers had to say:

@zah_shandu said:

"You really are the best thing that ever happened on TV. You outdid yourself, chief. You deserve an Oscar for your performance."

@TolaAdeola said:

"So much to talk about #ShakaiLembeMzansi but this man deserves his flowers. His acting was top notch. Sad to see him leave. Africans should be proud of this series."

Thembinkosi Mthembu on playing Dingiswayo and how it allows him to represent the Zulu nation

Actor Thembinkosi Mthembu spoke to ZiMoja recently about his character and how he is fortunate enough to play such an important role.

He also spoke proudly about his Zulu culture, and being able to play a role that is a perfect representation of it, makes him proud.

Lemogang Tsipa stuns as the older Shaka Zulu

In a previous report from Briefly News, viewers have received Lemogang Tsipa with open arms as he plays the older Shaka Zulu.

He took over from the new kid on the block, Ntando Zondi, who played the younger version of the historical figure.

A fan said this about his character:

"Many Judged him and said he will never be able to Potray Shaka IIembe role,What Lemogang Tsipa did is exceptional and Brilliant. His doing an amazing His a Joy to watch Those skills are unmatched for."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News