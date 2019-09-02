Meet Lemogang Tsipa: what is this South African actor up to in 2023?
Lemogang Tsipa is a South African former musician and actor who has appeared in various films and TV series. He made his official acting debut in 2014 in the film Alien Outpost. He has since played other roles, such as Smiley The Zulu in Jab and Xhosa in the TV series Blood Psalms.
Lemogang Tsipa has consistently proven his inborn talent in the industry through a series of productions that feature his dramatic roles. Here is all you need to know about him.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Lemogang Peter Phetolo Tsipa
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|6th of May 1991
|Age
|32 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Place of birth
|Empangeni, South Africa
|Current residence
|Johannesburg, South Africa
|Nationality
|South African
|Ethnicity
|African
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5'9 (177 cm)
|Weight
|167 lbs (76 kgs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Black
|Mother
|Sally
|Father
|Alfred Tsipa
|Siblings
|2
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Grantleigh College and South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance
|Profession
|Actor
|Net worth
|$100k
Lemogang Tsipa's biography
Lemogang Tsipa was born on the 6th of May 1991. He is the son of Alfred Tsipa and Sally. Lemogang Tsipa's father passed away in 2017. He was an authoritative Christian speaker and an author. The actor is not the only child; he has two siblings.
Where did Lemogang Tsipa grow up?
Lemogang is a KwaZulu-Natal-born actor who grew up in Empangeni, South Africa. Growing up, Lemogang was a vigorous child who was also talkative.
At nine years of age, he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder. This condition explains why he found relief while involved in sporting activities, including chess, swimming, athletics, hockey, and soccer.
How old is Lemogang Tsipa?
As of 2023, the South African actor is 32 years old. His zodiac sign is Taurus.
What nationality is Lemogang Tsipa?
Tsipa is a South African national. He is fluent in both Zulu and English as his first languages. Over time, he has acquired impressive conversational skills in Xhosa and can communicate in basic Afrikaans and Sesotho.
Education and career
Lemogang discovered that acting was his thing in Grade 10, and he would go to school for it. He attended Grantleigh College in Richards Bay for his drama studies.
After his matric, Lemogang experienced difficulties with convincing his parents that he wanted to pursue drama. Upon their consent, he enrolled in the South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance, graduating in 2012.
He has since featured in several films alongside influential actors and actresses. Besides acting, Lemogang is a skilled camera operator with a wealth of experience in directing films.
Lemogang Tsipa's movies and TV shows
Below is a list of his acting credits according to his IMDb profile.
|Year
|Movie
|Role
|2022
|Amandla
|Impi
|2021
|Pusha Pressa Phanda
|The worker
|2021
|Carrots
|Tony
|2019
|Back of the Moon
|Ghost
|2019
|The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
|Mike Kachigunda
|2017
|The Number
|Isaac
|2017
|The Dark Tower
|Phedon
|2017
|Beyond the River
|Duma
|2017
|Oasis
|Male Nurse
|2015
|Eye in the Sky
|Matt Levery
|2015
|Lazy Susan
|Mr. Beggar
|2014
|The Golden Rule
|Thabo
|2014
|Alien Outpost
|Mac
TV series
|Year
|TV series
|Role
|2023
|Shaka iLembe
|Shaka
|2022
|Blood Psalms
|Xhosa
|2018
|Troy: Fall of a City
|Patroklus
|2016
|Roots
|Addo
|2016
|Jab
|Smiley The Zulu
|2016
|Black Sails
|Chidi
|2015
|Cape Town
|Hector Ntulu
|2015
|Wallander
|Victor Mabasha
|2015
|Jamillah and Aladdin
|Rich Merchant
|2015
|The Book of Negroes
|Canvas Town Freddy
|2014
|Homeland
|Drone Officer
What is Lemogang Tsipa's net worth?
He is said to have a net worth of $100k, which he has accumulated through his career as an actor.
How tall is Lemogang Tsipa?
The South African actor is 5 feet 9 inches (177 centimeters) tall.
Did Lemogang Tsipa lose weight?
In Shaka iLembe, Lemogang Tsipa played the younger and older versions of Shaka during filming, reducing to 68kg to depict teen Shaka. He then had a month to regain the weight and reach 76kg.
To do this, he ate six eggs and two sausages, muesli, yoghurt, and fruit for breakfast. His meal would consist of 500g rice and 250g chicken, and he'd drink protein shakes throughout the day.
Lemogang discusses the challenge of playing Shaka in an interview with the Sowetan, saying:
The most difficult thing in playing Shaka has been trying to find a balance between the harsh and tough mythological character that we know and the vulnerable human being behind that. Trying to play those two worlds and marry them without leaning too much into one [has been difficult].
Fast facts
- The actor is fluent in both Zulu and English.
- He loves music. He is a drummer.
- He has appeared in many music festivals, including Rocking the Daisies.
- He enjoys travelling in his free time.
Lemogang Tsipa is a multitalented South African actor and Hollywood star who has made a name for himself across the continent. He is currently starring as Shaka in the South African series Shaka iLembe.
