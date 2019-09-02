Meet Lemogang Tsipa: what is this South African actor up to in 2023?

Lemogang Tsipa is a South African former musician and actor who has appeared in various films and TV series. He made his official acting debut in 2014 in the film Alien Outpost. He has since played other roles, such as Smiley The Zulu in Jab and Xhosa in the TV series Blood Psalms.

Lemogang Tsipa at the exclusive premiere of Shaka Ilembe at Monte in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Lemogang Tsipa has consistently proven his inborn talent in the industry through a series of productions that feature his dramatic roles. Here is all you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Real name Lemogang Peter Phetolo Tsipa Gender Male Date of birth 6th of May 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Empangeni, South Africa Current residence Johannesburg, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9 (177 cm) Weight 167 lbs (76 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Sally Father Alfred Tsipa Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Grantleigh College and South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance Profession Actor Net worth $100k

Lemogang Tsipa's biography

Lemogang Tsipa was born on the 6th of May 1991. He is the son of Alfred Tsipa and Sally. Lemogang Tsipa's father passed away in 2017. He was an authoritative Christian speaker and an author. The actor is not the only child; he has two siblings.

Where did Lemogang Tsipa grow up?

Lemogang is a KwaZulu-Natal-born actor who grew up in Empangeni, South Africa. Growing up, Lemogang was a vigorous child who was also talkative.

At nine years of age, he was diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder. This condition explains why he found relief while involved in sporting activities, including chess, swimming, athletics, hockey, and soccer.

How old is Lemogang Tsipa?

As of 2023, the South African actor is 32 years old. His zodiac sign is Taurus.

What nationality is Lemogang Tsipa?

Tsipa is a South African national. He is fluent in both Zulu and English as his first languages. Over time, he has acquired impressive conversational skills in Xhosa and can communicate in basic Afrikaans and Sesotho.

Education and career

Lemogang discovered that acting was his thing in Grade 10, and he would go to school for it. He attended Grantleigh College in Richards Bay for his drama studies.

After his matric, Lemogang experienced difficulties with convincing his parents that he wanted to pursue drama. Upon their consent, he enrolled in the South African School of Motion Picture Medium and Live Performance, graduating in 2012.

He has since featured in several films alongside influential actors and actresses. Besides acting, Lemogang is a skilled camera operator with a wealth of experience in directing films.

Lemogang Tsipa's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of his acting credits according to his IMDb profile.

Movies

Year Movie Role 2022 Amandla Impi 2021 Pusha Pressa Phanda The worker 2021 Carrots Tony 2019 Back of the Moon Ghost 2019 The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind Mike Kachigunda 2017 The Number Isaac 2017 The Dark Tower Phedon 2017 Beyond the River Duma 2017 Oasis Male Nurse 2015 Eye in the Sky Matt Levery 2015 Lazy Susan Mr. Beggar 2014 The Golden Rule Thabo 2014 Alien Outpost Mac

TV series

Year TV series Role 2023 Shaka iLembe Shaka 2022 Blood Psalms Xhosa 2018 Troy: Fall of a City Patroklus 2016 Roots Addo 2016 Jab Smiley The Zulu 2016 Black Sails Chidi 2015 Cape Town Hector Ntulu 2015 Wallander Victor Mabasha 2015 Jamillah and Aladdin Rich Merchant 2015 The Book of Negroes Canvas Town Freddy 2014 Homeland Drone Officer

What is Lemogang Tsipa's net worth?

He is said to have a net worth of $100k, which he has accumulated through his career as an actor.

How tall is Lemogang Tsipa?

The South African actor is 5 feet 9 inches (177 centimeters) tall.

Did Lemogang Tsipa lose weight?

In Shaka iLembe, Lemogang Tsipa played the younger and older versions of Shaka during filming, reducing to 68kg to depict teen Shaka. He then had a month to regain the weight and reach 76kg.

To do this, he ate six eggs and two sausages, muesli, yoghurt, and fruit for breakfast. His meal would consist of 500g rice and 250g chicken, and he'd drink protein shakes throughout the day.

Lemogang discusses the challenge of playing Shaka in an interview with the Sowetan, saying:

The most difficult thing in playing Shaka has been trying to find a balance between the harsh and tough mythological character that we know and the vulnerable human being behind that. Trying to play those two worlds and marry them without leaning too much into one [has been difficult].

Fast facts

The actor is fluent in both Zulu and English.

He loves music. He is a drummer.

He has appeared in many music festivals, including Rocking the Daisies.

He enjoys travelling in his free time.

Lemogang Tsipa is a multitalented South African actor and Hollywood star who has made a name for himself across the continent. He is currently starring as Shaka in the South African series Shaka iLembe.

