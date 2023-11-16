Nozuko Ncayiyane recently bagged a new gig in an upcoming drama series

The former DiepCity actress will be co-leading a cast alongside Zenokuhle Maseko on S'phiwo set to premiere in 2024

Mzansi celebrated the news and cheered Nozuko on for her latest gig

Former ‘DiepCity’ star Nozuko Ncayiyane will be co-leading an upcoming Mzansi Magic drama series called 'S'phiwo'. Images: iamnozuko

Nozuko Ncayiyane has a new show in the cards. The talented actress will be on our screens in January 2024 in an upcoming drama series called S'phiwo. The show is said to be centred around spirituality and fans are looking forward to tuning in.

Nozuko Ncayiyane lands new acting gig

Congratulations are for Nozuko Ncayiyane after the actress landed a new acting role. The former DiepCity star will be co-leading an upcoming Mzansi Magic drama series called S'phiwo.

Entertainment commentator, gave insight on the storyline in a Twitter (X) post:

"The premise centres around a murder mystery on campus that draws two young ladies closer to their true calling – a bond destined by the ancestors."

Actor Spaces gave the low down on the show in an Instagram post, also introducing Nozuko's co-lead, former The River actress and Lawrence Maleka's alleged boo, Zenokuhle Maseko:

"Tune in for the premiere of S’phiwo - where souls meet, destinies align, and life reaches beyond the screen."

S'phiwo is set to premiere on Monday, 8 January 2024 on Mzansi Magic.

Mzansi amped for Nozuko's new show

Netizens are looking forward to having a new show to binge on after viewers gave their honest critique about former fan-favourite, Skeem Saam. The interesting storyline and Nozuko's appearance are sure to keep viewers glued to their screens:

ncubeforreal said:

"Love it already two good actresses Let's go!"

therealclint_ace promised:

"Gonna set my alarm."

she_so_finnne responded:

"Can't wait!"

