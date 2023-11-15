Grammy-award nominee, Musa Keys will have a lot to celebrate at his upcoming Detty December concert

The singer is promising a star-studded Peter Mokaba Stadium concert featuring Cassper Nyovest, Kabza De Small, Blxckie, and more

Mzansi can't wait to see their faves bring the house down and are rushing to get their hands on some tickets

Grammy Award nominee, Musa Keys shared the star-studded lineup for his upcoming 'Detty December' concert. Image: Musa Keys

Musa Keys is gearing up to give the best performance of the year at his upcoming Detty December concert.

The Selema (Po Po) singer is promising an unforgettable show and revealed the incomplete lineup for his festival which includes Blxckie, Cassper Nyovest, Papa Penny, Shebeshxt, and Kabza De Small.

Musa Keys unveils Detty December concert line-up

Musa Keys is getting ready to end the year on a high note. The singer, sorry - the Grammy award-nominated singer is gearing up to celebrate his huge honour at the upcoming Detty December concert and who better to celebrate with than his superstar peers?

The Vula Mlomo hitmaker shared the line-up for his concert on his Instagram page which features some popular names including Young Stunna, Mlindo, and DJ Maphorisa:

"Detty December! What a time to be alive fr! Can't wait to be hosting friends and family."

Mzansi hypes Musa Keys' festival

Fans are suggesting some of their favourite artists for the line-up and can't wait to close off the year on a high. Hopefully this time, the crowd won't pull Musa Keys' pants mid-performance!

unclewaffles_ said:

"Can’t wait omg!"

ndivho_makhwanya encouraged Musa:

"You’re definitely filling it up!"

lavasco_lamello reminded:

"Don't forget Kelvin momo."

mpho_joelene_nyambeni suggested:

"The queen of Limpopo - Makhadzi."

officialmcdeejay hinted:

"@davido, @musakeys you know it’s possible right?"

pluto.s_main said:

"@thickk_n_thin, Giyani’s hottest MCs!"

theo_mkhwanazi was satisfied:

"As long go nale Shebe!!!"

__mo_loko requested:

"Re nyaka Pleasure!"

jazzman.martin suggested:

"Don't forget Skomota please."

Musa Keys bags MTV VMA nomination

In more Musa Keys updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the singer's MTV VMA nod for Unavailable by Davido. Mzansi took pride in Musa's recognition and encouraged netizens to vote:

salmamzad7 said:

"Y'all should go and vote, please."

