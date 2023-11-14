Lasizwe recently welcomed award-winning choreographer Bontle Modiselle Moloi as a guest on his show Awkward Dates

During the episode, Lasizwe shocked fans by revealing he is a virgin and expressed interest in dating women for the first time

The chemistry between Lasizwe and Bontle garnered praise from fans, who appreciated their openness about dating preferences and relationships

Lasizwe is spilling all the tea about his personal life during episodes of his popular show Awkward Dates. This week, the content creator was joined by award-winning choreographer Bontle Modiselle Moloi.

Lasizwe opened up about being a virgin during a recent episode of 'Awkward Dates' with Bontle Modiselle. Image: @bontle.modiselle and @lasizwe

Lasizwe says he is a virgin during his show

Lasizwe's fans have been enjoying his new show dubbed the Awkward Dates. Each week the star brings some industry heavyweights for a chat while enjoying a meal. Stars who have graced the show include Umlando hitmaker Toss, Mmusi Maimane, Khanyi Mbau, Minnie Dlamini, Ntando Duma, and Londie London.

Taking to his Instagram page, Lasizwe shared a glimpse of his recent interview with Bontle Modiselle. The two spoke about their dating preferences and expectations in relationships. Lasizwe revealed that he wants to try dating women because he has never been with one before. He captioned the post:

"The chemistry and energy being given back on this date… HAIBO… what an awkward date."

Lasizwe's video gets fans talking

Fans loved Lasizwe and Bontle's episode. Many said the two were vibing and the chemistry was undeniable.

@dumantando said:

"Bontle has the cutest laugh❤️ absolutely love her!!!!"

@sthandiwe_skhakhane commented:

"Bontle: "Why do you wanna test the waters now?".Lasizwe : What if ngfuna ukuchecker Ukuthi Iplug yam iyasebenza phambili""

@prudence_sesinyi added:

"Plugs will work but load shedding might just happen unannounced."

@priinceofpitori noted:

"Lasizwe can chow these industry baddies shem."

@khoza_nhlamuloo wrote:

"The chemistry here is unmatched, this was effortlessly perfect.❤️"

@missjae807 noted:

"My favourite so far bontle is beautiful inside out❤️"

Lasizwe reflects on Awkward Date with Faith Nketsi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe kicked off another episode of his popular Awkward Dates series and this time was joined by Faith Nketsi. The stars enjoyed a sushi lunch and discussed couples' allowances and Lasizwe admits that he felt the pressure.

Lasizwe and his supporters looked back on his awkward date with Faith and joked about the hilarious experience.

