Okmalumkoolkat has shared that he will finally drop his music projects after months of battling contractual disputes

He celebrated his victory with his fans in an Instagram video stating that he is finally free

The rapper noted that the fans who have been riding with him know exactly what he has been going through behind the scenes

Okmalumkoolkat has announced that he will drop music on his own terms. Image: @okmalumkoolkat

Source: Instagram

Durban rapper Okmalumkoolkat, real name Smiso Zwane, has shared that he will finally drop new music, after months of battling contractual disputes.

Okmalumkoolkat makes exciting announcement

The exciting announcement captured the attention of eager fans who cannot wait to hear the rapper's new music. The rapper noted that the fans who have been riding with him know exactly what he has been going through behind the scenes.

In a celebratory video on Instagram, Okmalumkoolkat said:

"Very good news. If you’ve been following me for a while, I’m finally free of all the contractual vibes. This means that in the next coming weeks, I will be dropping my music on my own terms, in my own time. It's going to be fun."

Watch the video below:

Industry mates celebrate with Okmalumkoolkat

As people who might have experienced what he just did, some of mzansi artists congratulated the rapper.

ladydu_sa said:

"Banyaaaaaaaa, love it for you."

djtira exclaimed:

"Ayeye!!!!! Zakhala!!!"

priddy_ugly mentioned:

"A problem, inkinga."

richard_mahogany said:

"Let's go!"

fine.sosa_ lauded:

"Still the finest man that I know."

tshiamokopano asked:

"We need a lot of jams Katman."

viwekese celebrated:

"It's about time!"

lungieza reacted:

"You see, that's what we are talking about."

havothemanager said:

"Asambe Milano, ghost ke manje."

lwandle_sanele added:

"I am walking up to such good news."

xmarley.bblue said:

"We love you Malums. We don't care about whats been happening, can't wait for the jams though."

Source: Briefly News