South African rapper Okmalumkookat has poured his heart out in a lengthy heartfelt tribute to the late DJ Dimplez

The rapper described how DJ Dimplez played a pivotal role in the growth and development of the South African hip hop industry

DJ Dimplez passed away on 6 March 2022 after suffering a sudden brain haemorrhage, his family confirmed in a statement

DJ Dimplez's untimely death came at a time when Mzansi hip hop lovers were still coming to terms with Riky Rick's passing. Many music lovers and even celebrities have been trying to wrap their heads around losing two celebrities in a short space of time.

Okmalumkoolkat has described DJ Dimplez as a legend and a pioneer in a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Image: @okmalumkoolkat and @djdimplez

Source: Instagram

Tributes have been pouring in for DJ Dimplez, real name Boitumelo Athiel Mooi who died from a brain haemorrhage on 6 March. Stars such as Boity and Okmalumkookat have expressed sadness over the Talking Too Much hitmaker's death.

Taking to his Instagram page rapper OKmalumkoolkat said DJ Dimplez was a legend in the entertainment industry. He also described him as a pioneer who changed the events scene in the industry.

"It actually hurts ukuthi this is a RIP post about a broer I just caved at the last memorial service a few days ago," he began his tribute.

He added "@djdimplez is a legend and also one of the pioneers in the event scene, especially when he birth the @popbottles_ent concept."

He went on to say that the industry needs to start honouring legends like DJ Dimplez while they are still alive instead of writing heartfelt condolence messages when they pass away. He wrote:

"We don’t pay enough respect to people that literally gave their lives to the game. We don’t honour them enough, while they are still alive. We write heartfelt RIP posts like these because there are no platforms where people are celebrated."

