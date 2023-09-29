Afro-pop duo Blaq Diamond won against record label Ambitiouz Entertainment for the third time

Their lawyer Jade Louella revealed this on Twitter and shared some a part of the papers

The musos launched a court interdict to stop Ambitiouz from removing their music from YouTube

The nasty battle with Amabitiouz Entertainment has once again ended in Blaq Diamond's favour.

Ambitiouz Entertainment's leave to appeal was dismissed with costs, revealed attorney Jade Louella. Image: @blaqdiamond150

Amabitiouz loses court case against Blaq Diamond

Blaq Diamond has once again emerged victorious in a contentious dispute with Ambitiouz Entertainment.

This was revealed by their lawyer Jade Louella, who took to Twitter and shared the news.

"Congratulations to my Client AGAIN! Blaq Diamond for winning against Ambitiouz Entertainment for the third time! Ambitiouz leave to appeal is dismissed with costs! Round 3 in the bag."

The musos launched a court interdict to stop Ambitiouz from removing their music from YouTube.

Mzansi reacts to the court judgement

Mzansi celebrated with Ambitiouz and their lawyer Jade following the victory.

@sibekoziyanda said:

"Well done on the outcome!"

@miss_andisa replied:

"Love it when record labels lose cases. They’re such bullies. Congratulations, Jade."

@BlaqSabali said:

"Siri please play Ilanga by Blaq Diamond. They are truly doing it for their dawgs. Ambitious must let go of those boys now."

@Njabulo37628942 asked:

"Guys after Aaaaaaaaallll the scandals...why do artists still sign with these obvious criminals?"

@ramsthulani_ shared:

"So happy for them ngl I want every past member who was ripped off to follow this route. That label robbed us good music."

Ambitiouz breaks silence after 2nd defeat

When Blaq Diamond won a legal order that stopped Ambitiouz Entertainment and YouTube from removing their music from the channel, Ambitiouz Entertainment said they might try to appeal the decision.

They also mentioned they might argue about who owns the rights to Blaq Diamond's older music. They hinted at releasing some of Blaq Diamond's unreleased songs too. At the same time, they said they accepted the court's decision and would follow the ruling.

CiCi takes Ambitiouz to court

In a previous report from Briefly News, CiCi was another Ambitiouz entertainment muso to take the label to court. She was fed up with the treatment at the stable, so she made a desperate attempt to leave the studio.

Her fight was particularly with Ambitiouz head honcho Kgosi Mahumapelo allegedly sabotaging her career.

