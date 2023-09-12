Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral has been rescheduled following President Cyril Ramaphosa's declaration of a Special Official Funeral

The Buthelezi family explained that the date change was due to logistical reasons and would align their plans with the government's

Many South Africans thanked Ramaphosa for honouring the late IFP founder but had concerns about looting

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

DURBAN - The late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's funeral has been moved from Friday, 15 September, to Saturday, 16 September.

The late IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will receive a Special Official Funeral. Images: Rajesh Jantalil & Sergei Supinsky/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Prince Buthelezi to get a Special Official Funeral

The decision to change the dates comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared Buthelezi will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral, Category 1, at Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal.

In a statement seen by Briefly News, the spokesperson for the president, Vincent Magwenya, explained that a Category 1 funeral is usually conferred to persons of extraordinary credentials. The late IFP founder's funeral will have elements of military honours.

Prince Mangosuthu passed away in the early hours of Saturday, 9 September 2023, after recently celebrating his 95th birthday.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa shared his deepest condolences to the Royal Household and their friends and colleagues, including Members of Parliament.

The president also ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at flag stations around the country from Tuesday, 12 September, until Saturday evening, the funeral day.

Buthelezi family explains why the funeral date changed

According to News24, Prince Ntuthuko Buthelezi, Buthelezi's son, said the family was prepared to hold the funeral on Friday. However, after Ramaphosa's announcement, they had to change the date for logistical reasons.

He said the logistical adjustments were the only reason for the date change. Prince Ntuthuko said the family will hold meetings to align their plans with the government's.

Prince Mangosuthu's memorial service will take place on Wednesday, 13 September.

South Africans share their thoughts on Ramaphosa's declaration

@mightyCool said:

"This man didn’t deserve a state funeral."

@musangwe_2072 said:

"Perfect time for stealing."

@pmakrising said:

"Hard pill to swallow, but yeah, he was a Minister, I guess."

@DRensberg said:

"He deserves it, but who is going to make billions?"

@BabonkeL said:

"Thank you, President Ramaphosa, for respecting good leaders of this country."

@MAJABOGOLO

"Let's hope the looters of funeral monies won't get a chance this time like they did with Mandela and others."

Mangosuthu Buthelezi: Boipatong survivors react to IFP founder’s passing

Briefly News reported that survivors of the Boipatong massacre in June 1992 in the Vaal region of Gauteng have reacted to the passing of former Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Some survivors reportedly believe Buthelezi has taken the truth about the brutal Boipatong incident with him to the grave.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News