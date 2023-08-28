The AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, turned 95 on Sunday, 27 August

The Zulu Royal Family decided to forgo the usually lavish festivities as Buthelezi recovers in hospital

Prince Mangosuthu experienced complications from a routine back surgery, which kept him in the hospital for over a month

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

DURBAN - Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's 95th birthday went by without the usual royal fanfare on Sunday, 27 August.

Prince Mangoshutu Buthelezi turned 95 while in hospital after suffering complications from a surgery. Image: J. Countess & Thuli Dlamini

Source: Getty Images

This comes as the AmaZulu traditional Prime Minister has been in hospital for over a month after experiencing complications following a routine surgery.

The AmaZulu royal family chose to forgo the royal celebration as the elderly stateman recovers in hospital. The family reported that Prince Mangosuthu is recovering well, and his health has improved in the Intensive Care Unit, EWN reported.

Complications land Prince Mangosuthu in hospital

Prince Mangosuthu initially went in for a check-up and had surgery for a preexisting back condition.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The AmaZulu traditional prime minister was readmitted after experiencing complications, and the pain from the surgery did not subside.

Buthelezi has received well wishes from the African National Congress and his founding party, the Ikhatha Freedom Party, The Witness reported.

South Africans wish Prince Mangosuthu Butelezi well

Below are some comments:

@nyamanemavheji praised:

"It's all by the grace of God to reach that far. Mangosuthu is one African icon left and a former student of the University of Fort Hare."

@BangaLovemore said:

"Wow...Incredible innings."

@khanyizama commented:

"Honestly, I want this man to rest now. There’s no joy in being in and out of the hospital, this must also be exhausting for the family."

@abumunara added:

"Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.. He had his time. A Political juggernaut."

@KarabooSeane wished:

"Get well, Shenge! Happy birthday Mkhulu."

Gary Jonathan celebrated

"One of Africa's greatest statesmen ever."

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi explains role in royal family

In another story, Briefly News reported that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the Zulu nation's traditional prime minister, has asserted that his position grants him the authority to hold Royal Family meetings.

Buthelezi responded in court papers after Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court to ask the court to nullify his role as she believed he had no actual authority, according to IOL.

Buthelezi should not be allowed to engage in royal wars, according to Queen Sibongile and her daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, believing that the position as traditional prime minister is constitutionally unrecognised.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News