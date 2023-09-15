All about Kudakwashe Mnangagwa: Zimbabwe president appoints son

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa is a Zimbabwean venture capitalist, entrepreneur, and politician. He is the son of Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who recently appointed him the Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion. Does he have what it takes to head the country's finance docket?

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was re-elected for his second term as Zimbabwe's President in August 2023. Numerous controversies marred his previous administration, and he kicked off his second term with questionable appointments after filling his cabinet with family members.

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa's profile summary and bio

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa's age

The first son was born in 1989 in Zimbabwe, but his exact date of birth is unknown. He is around 34 years old in 2023.

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa's parents and siblings

Kuda is the son of Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, although it is unclear who his mother is. The President has been married twice. He had five children with his first wife, Jayne Matarise, including Emmerson Tanaka, Tariro, Tapiwa, Vimbayi, Tasiwa, and Farai.

Jayne passed away in January 2002 after losing the battle with cervical cancer. Emmerson then married his second wife, Auxillia Katyauripo, with whom he had started a relationship while still married to his first wife. The President shares three children with Auxilia, including son Emmerson Jr. and twins Collins and Sean.

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa's wives

Kudakwashe's wife is Rasheeda (née Travers) Mnangagwa. In 2021, the first son was involved in a custody battle with then-23-year-old model Almarie Iris Hall, who welcomed his daughter in 2019 from an extra-marital affair. Almarie's family wanted to reclaim custody of the child.

The court had earlier ruled in David's favour after it was revealed that the baby mama had a long history of drug abuse. Reports later emerged saying the first son was not happy when Hall ended the relationship and was using his power and influence to get his way.

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa's children

The Zimbabwean first son has five children. He shares four boys with his wife Rasheeda and has one girl, Harmony Anani Mnangagwa, from his relationship with model Almarie Hall.

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa's education

From 2009 to 2011, David was a student at Drake University in Iowa, United States, from where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Actuarial Science. From 2021 to 2022, he studied Tourism and Hospitality at Lupane State University. Kudakwashe Mnangagwa's qualifications also include a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

Kudakwashe Mnangagwa's career

After graduating from Drake University in 2011, David worked as an Actuarial Associate at Aon Hewitt in the United States until 2014. He then served on the board of the National Building Society, an NSSA-owned bank, from 2015 to 2020. He currently serves as NBS's non-executive director.

Kudakwashe co-founded Flame-lily Venture Capital Group (PVT) Ltd. The company deals in private equity investment, construction, mining, real estate, and financial services in Zimbabwe and the larger Southern African region.

The first son was made the LSU SRC president without an election in 2022 and was later made the ZANU PF Youth Quota MP for Midlands Province in April 2023. He also served as a Provincial Member in the ZANU PF Youth League structures.

David's father, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, appointed him the Deputy Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion in September 2023. He will deputize Professor Mthuli Ncube.

The new cabinet appointments in Zimbabwe have been criticized by the country's opposition and civil society groups who have accused the President of nepotism and corruption. He made his nephew, Tongai Mnangagwa, the Deputy Minister of Tourism.

From the above Kudakwashe Mnangagwa's biography, it is clear that the first son is well-learned. However, his rise in Zimbabwe's politics is primarily influenced by his father's position as the country's President.

