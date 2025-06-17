Famous Mexican football players in the NFL you should know
Mexican football players in the NFL are making a powerful impact due to their impressive achievements and inspiring stories. Their talent and passion shine brightly on the biggest football stages. They also break barriers and redefine what it means to succeed in professional football.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Famous Mexican football players in the NFL
- Who was the first Mexican NFL player?
- Which NFL team has the most Mexicans?
- Who is the best Hispanic NFL player of all time?
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- Tom Fears was the first Mexican-born player in the NFL, starting his career in 1948 with the Los Angeles Rams.
- Will Hernandez won the PFWA All-Rookie Team honours during his early days in the NFL.
- Anthony Muñoz is considered the greatest Mexican-American NFL player.
Famous Mexican football players in the NFL
The following players are famous for their exceptional performance and growing reputations in the league. They have also stood out as trailblazers for Latino and Mexican representation in a sport where few Mexicans have played professionally. They include:
|Football player
|Current NFL team
|Fred Warner
|San Francisco 49ers
|Julian Love
|Seattle Seahawks
|Steve Avila
|Los Angeles Rams
|Bryce Young
|Carolina Panthers
|Rigoberto Sanchez
|Indianapolis Colts
|Corey Bojorquez
|Cleveland Browns
|Malcolm Rodriguez
|Detroit Lions
|Will Hernandez
|Arizona Cardinals
|Alijah Vera-Tucker
|New York Jets
1. Fred Warner
- Full name: Federico Anthony Warner
- Date of birth: November 19, 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: San Marcos, California, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Fred is an American professional football linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL. With Mexican and Panamanian roots, Fred has become one of the league's top linebackers since being drafted in 2018.
2. Julian Love
- Full name: Julian Love
- Date of birth: March 19, 1998
- Age: 27 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Westchester, Illinois, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Julian is an American professional football safety for the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League. He is of Mexican and Cuban heritage and hails from Notre Dame. Love was drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and secured his inaugural Pro Bowl selection in his first season with the Seahawks.
3. Steve Avila
- Full name: Esteban "Steve" Avila
- Date of birth: October 16, 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Arlington, Texas, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Steve is an American professional football centre for the Los Angeles Rams and has Mexican heritage. He was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft and had a standout rookie season, earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team.
4. Bryce Young
- Full name: Bryce Young
- Date of birth: July 25, 2001
- Age: 23 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Bryce is an American professional football quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. He was the top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft but faced a challenging rookie season, throwing 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. However, he is poised to make significant progress, with the guidance of the new head coach, Dave Canales, who is of Latino heritage.
5. Rigoberto Sanchez
- Full name: Rigoberto Jovany Sanchez
- Date of birth: September 8, 1994
- Age: 30 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Chico, California, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Rigoberto was signed by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 as an undrafted free agent. He has made a name for himself as a Punter with an impressive average of 44.81 yards per punt in his rookie year.
Sanchez also bagged a spot on the 2017 PFWA All-Rookie Team. He played college football for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.
6. Corey Bojorquez
- Full name: Corey Bojorquez
- Date of birth: September 13, 1996
- Age: 28 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Bellflower, California, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Corey is a professional American football punter who plays for the Cleveland Browns, a team he joined in 2022. Before joining the Browns, he played as an undrafted agent for the New England Patriots in 2018.
7. Malcolm Rodriguez
- Full name: Malcolm Luciano Rodriguez
- Date of birth: March 29, 1999
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Tahlequah, Oklahoma, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Born in Oklahoma, Malcolm is among the Mexicans in the NFL who currently play linebacker for the Detroit Lions. Luciano joined the Lions in 2022 with Mexican and Cherokee backgrounds. Previously, he was a top college football player for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
8. Will Hernandez
- Full name: William Hernandez
- Date of birth: September 2, 1999
- Age: 25 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Will Hernandez is among the multiple Mexicans in the NFL with a career of over 8 years. He previously landed a scholarship to UTEP before being drafted in the second round (34th overall) by the Newyork Giants in the 2018 NFL draft. In 2022, he signed a two-year, $9 million contract with $4.5 million fully guaranteed with the Cardinals.
9. Alijah Vera-Tucker
- Full name: Solomon Alijah Lewis Vera-Tucker
- Date of birth: June 17, 1999
- Age: 26 years old (as of June 2025)
- Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States
- Social media: Instagram
Alijah is a top football player for the New York Jets. He joined the team in 2021 when he was drafted 14th overall in the 2021 NFL draft. Before joining the NFL, he played for the USC Trojans.
Who was the first Mexican NFL player?
Tom Fears, born in Guadalajara, Mexico, is reportedly the first Mexican player in the NFL. He started his NFL career in 1948 with the Los Angeles Rams and became a pioneering figure as the first Mexican-born player in the league.
Which NFL team has the most Mexicans?
There are several NFL teams with Mexican and Latino players. These include the Carolina Panthers, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Who is the best Hispanic NFL player of all time?
According to the NFL, Anthony Muñoz is considered the best Hispanic American football player. He was an offensive tackle for the Cincinnati Bengals.
During his time in the NFL, he received nine First Team All-Pro honours, 11 Pro Bowl selections, and was named to the NFL's 1980s All-Decade, 75th Anniversary, and 100th Anniversary teams. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1998.
Trivia
- The number of Mexican-born players in the NFL remains relatively low compared to Mexican-American players.
- Roberto Garza, born in Texas to Mexican parents, played 14 NFL seasons and was a key player for the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl run in 2007.
- Isiah Pacheco holds American nationality and is of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent. He is a professional football running back for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mexican football players in the NFL continue to inspire future generations. Their success stories highlight determination, skill, and cultural pride. Their legacy grows stronger as they break records and win hearts, and the league's future shines brighter with its remarkable contributions.
READ ALSO: Top 25 hottest NFL players
Briefly.co.za published an article about the hottest NFL players. Besides having some of the most talented athletes, the National Football League is home to many handsome athletes, which leaves fans glued to the game.
The hottest NFL players have a unique blend of charm, charisma, and stunning physical attributes. Explore more facts about these athletes.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.