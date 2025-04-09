21 celebrities with a buffalo hump: Famous faces you did not expect
A buffalo hump is a bump of fat that forms between the shoulders and neck. Some celebrities have this condition, but it does not stop them from being successful and famous. This post highlights some of the celebrities with a buffalo hump.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Celebrities with a buffalo hump
- 1. Halle Berry
- 2. Jennifer Aniston
- 3. Cameron Diaz
- 4. Justin Bieber
- 5. Kim Kardashian
- 6. Alyssa Milano
- 7. Emma Watson
- 8. Vin Diesel
- 9. Alfred Molina
- 10. Jennifer Hudson
- 11. Ronda Rousey
- 12. Tom Hardy
- 13. Jessica Biel
- 14. Michael Phelps
- 15. Taylor Swift
- 16. Miley Cyrus
- 17. Caitlyn Jenner
- 18. Judi Dench
- 19. Keira Knightley
- 20. Kate Middleton
- 21. Heidi Montag
- Does Kim Kardashian have a buffalo hump?
- What famous person has Cushing's disease?
- Is it normal to have a buffalo hump?
- Can you have a buffalo hump without having Cushing?
- Does Miley Cyrus have Cushing's?
Key takeaways
- A buffalo hump is a fatty deposit that develops on the upper back or at the base of the neck.
- A buffalo hump can result from various factors, including poor posture, obesity, long-term steroid use and Cushing’s syndrome.
- While a buffalo hump is not always a serious medical issue, it can indicate an underlying health condition.
- Many people do not notice it, even celebrities.
Celebrities with a buffalo hump
Numerous well-known celebrities have had this condition but continue to thrive in their careers and public life. Here are some famous faces who have been spotted with a buffalo hump.
|Name
|Date of birth
|Profession
|Halle Berry
|14 August 1966
|Actress
|Jennifer Aniston
|11 February 1969
|Actress
|Cameron Diaz
|30 August 1972
|Actress, producer, author
|Justin Bieber
|1 March 1994
|Singer
|Kim Kardashian
|21 October 1980
|Media personality, socialite, businesswoman
|Alyssa Milano
|19 December 1972
|Actress, activist
|Emma Watson
|15 April 1990
|Actress
|Vin Diesel
|18 July 1967
|Actor, film producer
|Alfred Molina
|24 May 1953
|Actor
|Jennifer Hudson
|12 September 1981
|Singer, actress
|Ronda Rousey
|1 February 1987
|Professional wrestler, actress, mixed martial artist
|Tom Hardy
|15 September 1977
|Actor
|Jessica Biel
|3 March 1982
|Actress, former model
|Michael Phelps
|30 June 1985
|Former competitive swimmer
|Taylor Swift
|13 December 1989
|Singer-songwriter
|Miley Cyrus
|23 November 1992
|Singer, songwriter, actress
|Caitlyn Jenner
|28 October 1949
|Media personality
|Judi Dench
|9 December 1934
|Actress
|Keira Knightley
|26 March 1985
|Actress
|Kate Middleton
|9 January 1982
|Royal family member and philanthropist
|Heidi Montag
|15 September 1986
|Reality television personality, singer
1. Halle Berry
- Full name: Halle Maria Berry
- Date of birth: 14 August 1966
- Age: 58 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Cleveland, Ohio, United States
- Profession: Actress
Halle Berry is an American actress, producer, and former model known for her roles in films like Monster’s Ball (2001), Catwoman (2004), and the X-Men series. She became the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball. Halle Berry has a buffalo hump, but she has never publicly confirmed it.
2. Jennifer Aniston
- Full name: Jennifer Joanna Aniston
- Date of birth: 11 February 1969
- Age: 56 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Actress
Jennifer Aniston is an American actress, producer, and businesswoman best known for her role as Rachel Green on the hit TV show Friends. She has starred in numerous films, including Marley & Me, The Break-Up, and Murder Mystery. Jennifer Aniston has been observed with a slight prominence at the back of her neck.
3. Cameron Diaz
- Full name: Cameron Michelle Diaz
- Date of birth: 30 August 1972
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States
- Profession: Actress, producer, author
Cameron Diaz is among the well-known personalities affected by buffalo hump. She is a retired American actress, producer, and author known for her roles in hit films including The Mask, There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, and Shrek. She was one of Hollywood’s top actresses in the 1990s and 2000s.
4. Justin Bieber
- Full name: Justin Drew Bieber
- Date of birth: 1 March 1994
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada
- Profession: Singer
Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and pop star who gained fame as a teenager with his debut hit Baby in 2010. Known for his smooth vocals and chart-topping songs, such as Sorry, Love Yourself, and Peaches. Justin Bieber is one of the most famous singers affected by buffalo hump.
5. Kim Kardashian
- Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian
- Date of birth: 21 October 1980
- Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Profession: Media personality, socialite, businesswoman
Kim Kardashian rose to fame through the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has built a successful career with businesses in fashion, beauty, and skincare, including SKIMS and KKW Beauty.
6. Alyssa Milano
- Full name: Alyssa Jayne Milano
- Date of birth: 19 December 1972
- Age: 52 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Bensonhurst, New York, United States
- Profession: Actress, activist
Alyssa Milano is an American actress, producer, and activist best known for her roles in Who's the Boss? Charmed, and Mistresses. She is one of the female celebrities with buffalo hump and has reportedly worked to improve her posture over time.
7. Emma Watson
- Full name: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson
- Date of birth: 15 April 1990
- Age: 34 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Paris, France
- Profession: Actress
Emma Watson is a British actress, activist, and model best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. She has also starred in movies, such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Women. Actress Emma Watson has a buffalo hump which has attributed to poor posture.
8. Vin Diesel
- Full name: Mark Sinclair
- Date of birth: 18 July 1967
- Age: 57 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Alameda County, California, United States
- Profession: Actor, film producer
Vin Diesel is one of the male celebrities with a buffalo hump syndrome. He is an American actor, producer, and filmmaker best known for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious film series. Vin Diesel has also starred in The Chronicles of Riddick, and voiced Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy.
9. Alfred Molina
- Full name: Alfred Molina
- Date of birth: 24 May 1953
- Age: 71 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Paddington, London, England
- Profession: Actor
Alfred Molina is another male celebrity with a buffalo hump. He is a British-American actor best recognised for playing Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has also been cast in Frida, Boogie Nights, and Raiders of the Lost Ark.
10. Jennifer Hudson
- Full name: Jennifer Kate Hudson
- Date of birth: 12 September 1981
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Profession: Singer, actress
Jennifer Hudson is an American singer, actress, and talk show host who rose to fame as a finalist on American Idol in 2004. She won an Academy Award for her role in Dreamgirls (2006) and has since built a successful music and acting career. Jennifer Hudson is among the celebrities suffering from buffalo hump but has never publicly spoke about the condition.
11. Ronda Rousey
- Full name: Ronda Jean Rousey
- Date of birth: 1 February 1987
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Riverside, California, United States
- Profession: Professional wrestler, actress, mixed martial artist
Ronda Rousey is an American wrestler, former MMA fighter, and Olympic judoka. She was the first UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and later became a WWE star, winning multiple titles. She also acted in films like Furious 7 and The Expendables 3.
12. Tom Hardy
- Full name: Edward Thomas Hardy
- Date of birth: 15 September 1977
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actor
Tom Hardy is another celebrity suffering from buffalo hump but has never discussed it. He gained recognition for his roles in movies such as Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Venom. Hardy is also known for his role in the TV series Peaky Blinders and the crime drama Taboo, which he co-created.
13. Jessica Biel
- Full name: Jessica Claire Timberlake
- Date of birth: 3 March 1982
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Ely, Minnesota, United States
- Profession: Actress, former model
Jessica Biel has suffered from buffalo hump for quite a few years now. She first came into the spotlight in the late 1990s for her role as Mary Camden on the family drama series 7th Heaven. She has also starred in numerous movies, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Illusionist and Total Recall.
14. Michael Phelps
- Full name: Michael Fred Phelps II
- Date of birth: 30 June 1985
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Ely, Minnesota, United States
- Profession: Former competitive swimmer
Michael Phelps is an American former competitive swimmer and the most decorated Olympian of all time, with 28 medals, including 23 golds. The swimmer's forward head posture and curved back suggest the appearance of a buffalo hump. This condition is believed to have developed due to the intense demands of swimming training.
15. Taylor Swift
- Full name: Taylor Alison Swift
- Date of birth: 13 December 1989
- Age: 35 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States
- Profession: Singer-songwriter
Taylor Swift is one of the celebrities with Cushing's syndrome. She is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential musicians of her generation. Taylor Swift started as a country artist before transitioning into pop and later exploring indie and alternative influences.
16. Miley Cyrus
- Full name: Miley Ray Cyrus
- Date of birth: 23 November 1992
- Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Franklin, Tennessee, United States
- Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress
Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her versatile music career and bold public persona. She first gained fame as the star of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana (2006–2011), where she played a teenage pop star living a double life. Miley is among the list of celebrities with dowager's hump but does not openly discuss it.
17. Caitlyn Jenner
- Full name: Caitlyn Marie Jenner
- Date of birth: 28 October 1949
- Age: 75 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Mount Kisco, New York, United States
- Profession: Media personality
Caitlyn Jenner is an American media personality and former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete. She first gained fame as Bruce Jenner, winning the decathlon gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and becoming a national hero. The ex-athlete has a noticeable hump on her back, which has become more pronounced with age.
18. Judi Dench
- Full name: Dame Judith Olivia Dench
- Date of birth: 9 December 1934
- Age: 90 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Heworth, York, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actress
The British actress played M in seven James Bond films from GoldenEye (1995) to Skyfall (2012) and won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love (1998). She is among celebrities purported to have a buffalo hump.
19. Keira Knightley
- Full name: Keira Christina Knightley
- Date of birth: 26 March 1985
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Teddington, United Kingdom
- Profession: Actress
Keira Knightley is an English actress who rose to fame after appearing in Bend It Like Beckham (2002). She also starred as Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Keira Knightley earned an Oscar nomination for Pride & Prejudice (2005) and has appeared in films like Atonement, Anna Karenina, and The Imitation Game.
20. Kate Middleton
- Full name: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton
- Date of birth: 9 January 1982
- Age: 43 years old (as of 2025)
- Place of birth: Reading, Berkshire, England
- Profession: Royal family member and philanthropist
Kate Middleton, officially known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, is the wife of Prince William, heir to the British throne. Kate is active in causes related to mental health, early childhood, and the arts. As future queen consort, she plays a prominent role in the British royal family. Kate is one of the celebrities with Dowager's hump.
21. Heidi Montag
- Full name: Heidi Blair Pratt
- Date of birth: 15 September 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of 2024)
- Place of birth: Crested Butte, Colorado, United States
- Profession: Reality television personality, singer
Heidi Montag is an American reality TV star, singer, and media personality. She rose to fame on MTV’s The Hills in the mid-2000s, where her relationship with Spencer Pratt became a major focus. Heidi Montag has been reported to have a buffalo hump, however, like many other celebrities, she has not publicly discussed or confirmed this.
Does Kim Kardashian have a buffalo hump?
The American media personality reportedly has a buffalo hump but has not publicly addressed having the syndrome.
What famous person has Cushing's disease?
According to People, Amy Schumer revealed in 2024 that she was diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome, experiencing facial swelling due to steroid treatments. Jeongyeon from TWICE also developed the condition after taking steroids for a neck injury in 2020.
Is it normal to have a buffalo hump?
A buffalo hump is not necessarily normal, but it can develop due to various causes, such as poor posture, obesity, long-term steroid use, or medical conditions like Cushing’s syndrome.
Can you have a buffalo hump without having Cushing?
You can have a buffalo hump without having Cushing’s syndrome.
Does Miley Cyrus have Cushing's?
There is no credible evidence or public acknowledgment that Miley Cyrus has been diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome. Some sources have speculated about her having this condition.
Having a buffalo hump is more common than people think, and even celebrities are not exempt from it. Some well-known celebrities have had this condition but continue to thrive in their careers and public life. Celebrities with a buffalo hump like Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz remain icons in the entertainment industry.
Source: Briefly News
