21 celebrities with a buffalo hump: Famous faces you did not expect

A buffalo hump is a bump of fat that forms between the shoulders and neck. Some celebrities have this condition, but it does not stop them from being successful and famous. This post highlights some of the celebrities with a buffalo hump.

Emma Watson (L), Tom Hardy (C), Cameron Diaz (R) are some of the celebrities with a buffalo hump. Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Samir Hussein, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Key takeaways

A buffalo hump is a fatty deposit that develops on the upper back or at the base of the neck .

. A buffalo hump can result from various factors, including poor posture, obesity, long-term steroid use and Cushing’s syndrome .

. While a buffalo hump is not always a serious medical issue, it can indicate an underlying health condition.

Many people do not notice it, even celebrities.

Celebrities with a buffalo hump

Numerous well-known celebrities have had this condition but continue to thrive in their careers and public life. Here are some famous faces who have been spotted with a buffalo hump.

Name Date of birth Profession Halle Berry 14 August 1966 Actress Jennifer Aniston 11 February 1969 Actress Cameron Diaz 30 August 1972 Actress, producer, author Justin Bieber 1 March 1994 Singer Kim Kardashian 21 October 1980 Media personality, socialite, businesswoman Alyssa Milano 19 December 1972 Actress, activist Emma Watson 15 April 1990 Actress Vin Diesel 18 July 1967 Actor, film producer Alfred Molina 24 May 1953 Actor Jennifer Hudson 12 September 1981 Singer, actress Ronda Rousey 1 February 1987 Professional wrestler, actress, mixed martial artist Tom Hardy 15 September 1977 Actor Jessica Biel 3 March 1982 Actress, former model Michael Phelps 30 June 1985 Former competitive swimmer Taylor Swift 13 December 1989 Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus 23 November 1992 Singer, songwriter, actress Caitlyn Jenner 28 October 1949 Media personality Judi Dench 9 December 1934 Actress Keira Knightley 26 March 1985 Actress Kate Middleton 9 January 1982 Royal family member and philanthropist Heidi Montag 15 September 1986 Reality television personality, singer

1. Halle Berry

Halle Berry at the 97th Oscars held at the Dolby Theatre on 2 March 2025 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Full name : Halle Maria Berry

: Halle Maria Berry Date of birth : 14 August 1966

: 14 August 1966 Age : 58 years old (as of 2024)

: 58 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio, United States

: Cleveland, Ohio, United States Profession: Actress

Halle Berry is an American actress, producer, and former model known for her roles in films like Monster’s Ball (2001), Catwoman (2004), and the X-Men series. She became the first Black woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Monster’s Ball. Halle Berry has a buffalo hump, but she has never publicly confirmed it.

2. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theatre on 15 September 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Full name : Jennifer Joanna Aniston

: Jennifer Joanna Aniston Date of birth : 11 February 1969

: 11 February 1969 Age: 56 years old (as of 2025)

56 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States

: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Actress

Jennifer Aniston is an American actress, producer, and businesswoman best known for her role as Rachel Green on the hit TV show Friends. She has starred in numerous films, including Marley & Me, The Break-Up, and Murder Mystery. Jennifer Aniston has been observed with a slight prominence at the back of her neck.

3. Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz at CineStar on 5 September 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Photo: Target Presse Agentur Gmbh

Full name : Cameron Michelle Diaz

: Cameron Michelle Diaz Date of birth : 30 August 1972

: 30 August 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of 2024)

: 52 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : San Diego, California, United States

: San Diego, California, United States Profession: Actress, producer, author

Cameron Diaz is among the well-known personalities affected by buffalo hump. She is a retired American actress, producer, and author known for her roles in hit films including The Mask, There’s Something About Mary, Charlie’s Angels, and Shrek. She was one of Hollywood’s top actresses in the 1990s and 2000s.

4. Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber poses during a new studio photo shoot August 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mike Rosenthal

Full name : Justin Drew Bieber

: Justin Drew Bieber Date of birth : 1 March 1994

: 1 March 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of 2025)

: 31 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada

: St. Joseph's Hospital, London, Canada Profession: Singer

Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer, songwriter, and pop star who gained fame as a teenager with his debut hit Baby in 2010. Known for his smooth vocals and chart-topping songs, such as Sorry, Love Yourself, and Peaches. Justin Bieber is one of the most famous singers affected by buffalo hump.

5. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian at the 2023 GQ Men Of The Year at Bar Marmont on 16 November 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Full name: Kimberly Noel Kardashian

Kimberly Noel Kardashian Date of birth : 21 October 1980

: 21 October 1980 Age: 44 years old (as of 2024)

44 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Profession: Media personality, socialite, businesswoman

Kim Kardashian rose to fame through the reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She has built a successful career with businesses in fashion, beauty, and skincare, including SKIMS and KKW Beauty.

6. Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on 12 December 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Full name : Alyssa Jayne Milano

: Alyssa Jayne Milano Date of birth : 19 December 1972

: 19 December 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of 2024)

: 52 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Bensonhurst, New York, United States

: Bensonhurst, New York, United States Profession: Actress, activist

Alyssa Milano is an American actress, producer, and activist best known for her roles in Who's the Boss? Charmed, and Mistresses. She is one of the female celebrities with buffalo hump and has reportedly worked to improve her posture over time.

7. Emma Watson

Actress Emma Watson at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7 May 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Full name : Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson

: Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson Date of birth : 15 April 1990

: 15 April 1990 Age : 34 years old (as of 2024)

: 34 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Paris, France

: Paris, France Profession: Actress

Emma Watson is a British actress, activist, and model best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film series. She has also starred in movies, such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Women. Actress Emma Watson has a buffalo hump which has attributed to poor posture.

8. Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel performs at the FuelFest at the Irwindale Speedway in 2024 (L) and attends The Red Sea International Film Festival in 2024 (R). Photo: Tim P. Whitb, Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Full name : Mark Sinclair

: Mark Sinclair Date of birth : 18 July 1967

: 18 July 1967 Age : 57 years old (as of 2024)

: 57 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Alameda County, California, United States

: Alameda County, California, United States Profession: Actor, film producer

Vin Diesel is one of the male celebrities with a buffalo hump syndrome. He is an American actor, producer, and filmmaker best known for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious film series. Vin Diesel has also starred in The Chronicles of Riddick, and voiced Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy.

9. Alfred Molina

Alfred Molina arrives at the premiere of Lifetime Television's 'Return To Zero' at Paramount Theatre on the Paramount Studios lot on May 1, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerod Harris

Full name : Alfred Molina

: Alfred Molina Date of birth : 24 May 1953

: 24 May 1953 Age : 71 years old (as of 2024)

: 71 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Paddington, London, England

: Paddington, London, England Profession: Actor

Alfred Molina is another male celebrity with a buffalo hump. He is a British-American actor best recognised for playing Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. He has also been cast in Frida, Boogie Nights, and Raiders of the Lost Ark.

10. Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors (L) and on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" (R). Photo: Chris Haston, Elsa (modified by author)

Full name : Jennifer Kate Hudson

: Jennifer Kate Hudson Date of birth : 12 September 1981

: 12 September 1981 Age : 43 years old (as of 2024)

: 43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Singer, actress

Jennifer Hudson is an American singer, actress, and talk show host who rose to fame as a finalist on American Idol in 2004. She won an Academy Award for her role in Dreamgirls (2006) and has since built a successful music and acting career. Jennifer Hudson is among the celebrities suffering from buffalo hump but has never publicly spoke about the condition.

11. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey at T-Mobile Arena on 30 December 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Brandon Magnus

Full name : Ronda Jean Rousey

: Ronda Jean Rousey Date of birth : 1 February 1987

: 1 February 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of 2025)

: 38 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Riverside, California, United States

: Riverside, California, United States Profession: Professional wrestler, actress, mixed martial artist

Ronda Rousey is an American wrestler, former MMA fighter, and Olympic judoka. She was the first UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and later became a WWE star, winning multiple titles. She also acted in films like Furious 7 and The Expendables 3.

12. Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy attends the "Venom: The Last Dance" New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on October 21, 2024 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Full name : Edward Thomas Hardy

: Edward Thomas Hardy Date of birt h: 15 September 1977

h: 15 September 1977 Age : 47 years old (as of 2024)

: 47 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom

: Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom Profession: Actor

Tom Hardy is another celebrity suffering from buffalo hump but has never discussed it. He gained recognition for his roles in movies such as Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, and Venom. Hardy is also known for his role in the TV series Peaky Blinders and the crime drama Taboo, which he co-created.

13. Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theatre on 17 September 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Full name : Jessica Claire Timberlake

: Jessica Claire Timberlake Date of birth : 3 March 1982

: 3 March 1982 Age : 43 years old (as of 2025)

: 43 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Ely, Minnesota, United States

: Ely, Minnesota, United States Profession: Actress, former model

Jessica Biel has suffered from buffalo hump for quite a few years now. She first came into the spotlight in the late 1990s for her role as Mary Camden on the family drama series 7th Heaven. She has also starred in numerous movies, including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Illusionist and Total Recall.

14. Michael Phelps

Michael Phelps competes in the Match Superstars at The Breakers on October 16, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Full name : Michael Fred Phelps II

: Michael Fred Phelps II Date of birth : 30 June 1985

: 30 June 1985 Age : 39 years old (as of 2024)

: 39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Ely, Minnesota, United States

: Ely, Minnesota, United States Profession: Former competitive swimmer

Michael Phelps is an American former competitive swimmer and the most decorated Olympian of all time, with 28 medals, including 23 golds. The swimmer's forward head posture and curved back suggest the appearance of a buffalo hump. This condition is believed to have developed due to the intense demands of swimming training.

15. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift at Wembley Stadium on 15 August 2024 in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Full name: Taylor Alison Swift

Taylor Alison Swift Date of birth : 13 December 1989

: 13 December 1989 Age : 35 years old (as of 2024)

: 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States

: West Reading, Pennsylvania, United States Profession: Singer-songwriter

Taylor Swift is one of the celebrities with Cushing's syndrome. She is widely regarded as one of the most successful and influential musicians of her generation. Taylor Swift started as a country artist before transitioning into pop and later exploring indie and alternative influences.

16. Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on 2 March 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Full name : Miley Ray Cyrus

: Miley Ray Cyrus Date of birt h: 23 November 1992

h: 23 November 1992 Age: 32 years old (as of 2024)

32 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Franklin, Tennessee, United States

: Franklin, Tennessee, United States Profession: Singer, songwriter, actress

Miley Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her versatile music career and bold public persona. She first gained fame as the star of Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana (2006–2011), where she played a teenage pop star living a double life. Miley is among the list of celebrities with dowager's hump but does not openly discuss it.

17. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner at the 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation 94th Oscars Viewing Party in Los Angeles, California on 22 March 2022. Photo: Michael Tran

Full name: Caitlyn Marie Jenner

Caitlyn Marie Jenner Date of birth : 28 October 1949

: 28 October 1949 Age : 75 years old (as of 2024)

: 75 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Mount Kisco, New York, United States

: Mount Kisco, New York, United States Profession: Media personality

Caitlyn Jenner is an American media personality and former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete. She first gained fame as Bruce Jenner, winning the decathlon gold medal at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and becoming a national hero. The ex-athlete has a noticeable hump on her back, which has become more pronounced with age.

18. Judi Dench

Judi Dench attends the premiere of the movie "Victoria and Abdul" at the 74th Venice Film Festival and at The RHS Chelsea Flower Show. Photo: Filippo Monteforte, Jeff Spicer (modified by author)

Full name : Dame Judith Olivia Dench

: Dame Judith Olivia Dench Date of birth : 9 December 1934

: 9 December 1934 Age : 90 years old (as of 2024)

: 90 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Heworth, York, United Kingdom

: Heworth, York, United Kingdom Profession: Actress

The British actress played M in seven James Bond films from GoldenEye (1995) to Skyfall (2012) and won an Oscar for playing Queen Elizabeth I in Shakespeare in Love (1998). She is among celebrities purported to have a buffalo hump.

19. Keira Knightley

Keira Knightley at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on 5 January 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Full name : Keira Christina Knightley

: Keira Christina Knightley Date of birth : 26 March 1985

: 26 March 1985 Age : 40 years old (as of 2025)

: 40 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Teddington, United Kingdom

: Teddington, United Kingdom Profession: Actress

Keira Knightley is an English actress who rose to fame after appearing in Bend It Like Beckham (2002). She also starred as Elizabeth Swann in the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Keira Knightley earned an Oscar nomination for Pride & Prejudice (2005) and has appeared in films like Atonement, Anna Karenina, and The Imitation Game.

20. Kate Middleton

Catherine joins a portage session for her 'Shaping Us' campaign (L) and arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King's Birthday Parade (R). Photo: Justin Tallis, Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Full name : Catherine Elizabeth Middleton

: Catherine Elizabeth Middleton Date of birth : 9 January 1982

: 9 January 1982 Age : 43 years old (as of 2025)

: 43 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth : Reading, Berkshire, England

: Reading, Berkshire, England Profession: Royal family member and philanthropist

Kate Middleton, officially known as Catherine, Princess of Wales, is the wife of Prince William, heir to the British throne. Kate is active in causes related to mental health, early childhood, and the arts. As future queen consort, she plays a prominent role in the British royal family. Kate is one of the celebrities with Dowager's hump.

21. Heidi Montag

Heidi Montag at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theatre on 29 March 2025 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Axelle

Full name : Heidi Blair Pratt

: Heidi Blair Pratt Date of birth : 15 September 1986

: 15 September 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Crested Butte, Colorado, United States

: Crested Butte, Colorado, United States Profession: Reality television personality, singer

Heidi Montag is an American reality TV star, singer, and media personality. She rose to fame on MTV’s The Hills in the mid-2000s, where her relationship with Spencer Pratt became a major focus. Heidi Montag has been reported to have a buffalo hump, however, like many other celebrities, she has not publicly discussed or confirmed this.

Does Kim Kardashian have a buffalo hump?

The American media personality reportedly has a buffalo hump but has not publicly addressed having the syndrome.

What famous person has Cushing's disease?

According to People, Amy Schumer revealed in 2024 that she was diagnosed with Cushing’s syndrome, experiencing facial swelling due to steroid treatments. Jeongyeon from TWICE also developed the condition after taking steroids for a neck injury in 2020.

Is it normal to have a buffalo hump?

A buffalo hump is not necessarily normal, but it can develop due to various causes, such as poor posture, obesity, long-term steroid use, or medical conditions like Cushing’s syndrome.

Can you have a buffalo hump without having Cushing?

You can have a buffalo hump without having Cushing’s syndrome.

Does Miley Cyrus have Cushing's?

There is no credible evidence or public acknowledgment that Miley Cyrus has been diagnosed with Cushing's syndrome. Some sources have speculated about her having this condition.

Having a buffalo hump is more common than people think, and even celebrities are not exempt from it. Some well-known celebrities have had this condition but continue to thrive in their careers and public life. Celebrities with a buffalo hump like Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz remain icons in the entertainment industry.

