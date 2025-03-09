Meet the Rat Pack members: The stars behind the iconic musical band

Although there are several theories explaining how the original Rat Pack members got this group moniker, one particularly stands out. The wife of the band's first leader reportedly saw him and his friends returning home after a night of partying and exclaimed:

You look like a rat pack!

Sammy Davis Jr. and Frank Sinatra (L). The Rat Pack members (R). Photo: Bettmann, Jack Albin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key Takeaways

The original Rat Pack was formed in the late 1940s and early 1950s.

was formed in the late 1940s and early 1950s. The group's leader was Humphrey Bogart .

. Frank Sinatra took over the leadership after Bogart's death.

took over the leadership after Bogart's death. The second Rat Pack group starred in films, including Ocean's 11 and Sergeants 3.

Who were the Rat Pack members?

According to Humphrey Bogart's son, Stephen, the officials of the original Rat Pack were his dad, Frank Sinatra, Sid Luft, Judy Garland, Swifty Lazar and Nathaniel Benchley.

Jan Murray (L) with Rat Pack members Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and Frank Sinatra at the Carnegie Hall in 1961. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Original

Other members included Spencer Tracy, Jimmy Van Heusen, Nathaniel Benchley, David Niven, Katherine Hepburn, George Cukor and Rex Harrison.

The early 1960s version of the group included Frank Sinatra, Peter Lawford, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop, per the band's IMDb profile.

Humphrey Bogart

Humphrey Bogart and his wife Lauren Bacall at the Calvados Cabaret Club in 1951. Photo: Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name Humphrey DeForest Bogart Date of birth 25 December 1899 Birthplace New York City, USA Date of death 14 January 1957 Age at death 57 years old Profession Actor Spouse Lauren Bacall

With over three decades in the film industry, Bogart had 85 acting credits, including High Sierra and The African Queen. In 1951, he won an Academy Award and was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame nine years later. A heavy drinker and smoker, Bogie died of oesophagal cancer.

Frank Sinatra

Frank Sinatra during a 1960 presidential campaign for John F. Kennedy in San Francisco, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Full name Frank Albert Sinatra Date of birth 12 December 1915 Birthplace Hoboken, New Jersey, USA Date of death 14 May 1998 Age at death 82 years old Profession Singer, actor, producer Spouse Barbara Marx

Sinatra is regarded as one of the most famous entertainers of the 20th century. He ranks among the world's best-selling music artists, with an estimated 150 million record sales globally, per CNBC. After struggling with cancer for years, Frank eventually succumbed to a heart attack.

Judy Garland

A portrait of American actress Judy Garland. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Birth name Frances Ethel Gumm Date of birth 10 June 1922 Birthplace Grand Rapids, Minnesota, USA Date of death 22 June 1969 Age at death 47 years old Profession Singer, actress, vaudevillian Spouse Mickey Deans

Judy was widely recognised as the first vice president of the Rat Pack. She gained notoriety in 1939 for her role in The Wizard of Oz. At 39, the blonde actress became the youngest recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry.

Sid Luft

Lorna Luft and his father Sidney Luft at Tony Chase's birthday party in 1983. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Full name Michael Sidney Luft Date of birth 2 November 1915 Birthplace New York City, New York, USA Date of death 15 September 2005 Age at death 89 years old Profession Impresario Spouse Camille Keaton

Michael was the Rat Pack cage master. Before joining the entertainment industry, he was a boxer and a test pilot for Douglas Aircraft Company. Sid was Judy Garland's third husband. She cited abuse and his drunken behaviour as the cause of their separation.

Swifty Lazar

Allan Carr and Irving Swifty Lazar at the Norris Church's Art Exhibition in 1989. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Birth name Irving Paul Lazar Date of birth 28 March 1907 Birthplace Brooklyn, New York, USA Date of death 30 December 1993 Age at death 86 years old Profession Lawyer Spouse Mary Van Nuys

Lazar represented celebrities, including Richard Nixon, Madonna and Gene Kelly. Bogart gave him the nickname Swifty after he closed three major deals on his behalf. Paul reportedly was the group's recording secretary and treasurer.

Dean Martin

Dean Martin during an episode of The Dean Martin Variety Show in 1967. Photo: Martin Mills

Source: Getty Images

Birth name Dino Paul Crocetti Date of birth 7 June 1917 Birthplace Steubenville, Ohio, USA Date of death 25 December 1995 Age at death 78 years old Profession Singer, actor, comedian Ex-spouse Catherine Hawn

Nicknamed King of Cool, Dean is ranked among the most popular entertainers of the mid-20th century. He starred in 85 films and sold over 50 million records worldwide. Some of Martin's greatest hits include Sway, That's Amore and Volare.

Sammy Davis Jr.

American singer and entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. during a 1978 press conference in London, England. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name Samuel George Davis Jr. Date of birth 8 December 1925 Birthplace New York City, USA Date of death 16 May 1990 Age at death 64 years old Profession Singer, actor, comedian, dancer Spouse Altovise Gore

George began his career in Vaudeville at the age of 2. His hit song, The Candy Man, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1972. In 2001, Sammy was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was worth $5 million at the time of his death.

Joey Bishop

American television host Joey Bishop. Photo: Bettmann, Silver Screen Collection (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name Joseph Abraham Gottlieb Date of birth 3 February 1918 Birthplace The Bronx, New York, USA Date of death 17 October 2007 Age at death 61 years old Profession Actor, comedian, TV personality Spouse Sylvia Ruzga

Joseph is listed as 96th on Comedy Central's list of 100 greatest comedians. He is known for hosting The Joey Bishop Show from April 1967 to December as a competition to Johnny's Tonight Show.

Peter Lawford

Peter Lawford during an episode of The April Fools. Photo: CBS

Source: Getty Images

Full name Peter Sydney Ernest Aylen Date of birth 7 September 1923 Birthplace London, England Date of death 24 December 1984 Age at death 61 years old Profession Actor Spouse Patricia Seaton

After an invitation by Frank, Peter joined the Rat Pack in 1959. He was the brother-in-law of US President John F. Kennedy and Senators Edward and Robert Kennedy. Lawford gained notoriety more for his off-screen celebrity activities than his acting.

Who was kicked out of the Rat Pack?

Sinatra banished Peter from the group because the former felt he did not intercede to convince President JFK to visit his home after extensive renovations were done to accommodate him.

FAQs

Although the Rat Pack members were known for their musical and acting skills, some struggled with substance abuse for years. Below are some frequently asked questions about them:

Is any member of the Rat Pack still alive?

All members are passed. Joey Bishop, who was the group's last surviving member, died of multiple organ failure in 2007.

Who was the richest of the Rat Pack?

According to Frank Sinatra's will, his net worth was between $200 and $400 million per Celebrity Net Worth.

Actor Frank Sinatra in 1982. Photo: Images Press

Source: Getty Images

What happened between Frank Sinatra and Joey Bishop?

In 1964, Sinatra cut him from the group after he declined to fill in for him at the Cal-Neva Lodge, demanding a $50,000 salary.

Which one of the Rat Rack members died first?

Peter Lawford, who died in 1984, was the first member of the second Rat Pack group to die from a heart attack.

After Humphrey's death, most of the Rat Rack members went their separate ways. However, Frank Sinatra rallied four creatives and revived the group under the moniker Clan before switching back to Rat Rack.

