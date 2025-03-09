Meet the Rat Pack members: The stars behind the iconic musical band
Although there are several theories explaining how the original Rat Pack members got this group moniker, one particularly stands out. The wife of the band's first leader reportedly saw him and his friends returning home after a night of partying and exclaimed:
You look like a rat pack!
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key Takeaways
- Who were the Rat Pack members?
- FAQs
Key Takeaways
- The original Rat Pack was formed in the late 1940s and early 1950s.
- The group's leader was Humphrey Bogart.
- Frank Sinatra took over the leadership after Bogart's death.
- The second Rat Pack group starred in films, including Ocean's 11 and Sergeants 3.
Who were the Rat Pack members?
According to Humphrey Bogart's son, Stephen, the officials of the original Rat Pack were his dad, Frank Sinatra, Sid Luft, Judy Garland, Swifty Lazar and Nathaniel Benchley.
Other members included Spencer Tracy, Jimmy Van Heusen, Nathaniel Benchley, David Niven, Katherine Hepburn, George Cukor and Rex Harrison.
The early 1960s version of the group included Frank Sinatra, Peter Lawford, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop, per the band's IMDb profile.
Humphrey Bogart
|Full name
|Humphrey DeForest Bogart
|Date of birth
|25 December 1899
|Birthplace
|New York City, USA
|Date of death
|14 January 1957
|Age at death
|57 years old
|Profession
|Actor
|Spouse
|Lauren Bacall
With over three decades in the film industry, Bogart had 85 acting credits, including High Sierra and The African Queen. In 1951, he won an Academy Award and was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame nine years later. A heavy drinker and smoker, Bogie died of oesophagal cancer.
Frank Sinatra
|Full name
|Frank Albert Sinatra
|Date of birth
|12 December 1915
|Birthplace
|Hoboken, New Jersey, USA
|Date of death
|14 May 1998
|Age at death
|82 years old
|Profession
|Singer, actor, producer
|Spouse
|Barbara Marx
Sinatra is regarded as one of the most famous entertainers of the 20th century. He ranks among the world's best-selling music artists, with an estimated 150 million record sales globally, per CNBC. After struggling with cancer for years, Frank eventually succumbed to a heart attack.
Judy Garland
|Birth name
|Frances Ethel Gumm
|Date of birth
|10 June 1922
|Birthplace
|Grand Rapids, Minnesota, USA
|Date of death
|22 June 1969
|Age at death
|47 years old
|Profession
|Singer, actress, vaudevillian
|Spouse
|Mickey Deans
Judy was widely recognised as the first vice president of the Rat Pack. She gained notoriety in 1939 for her role in The Wizard of Oz. At 39, the blonde actress became the youngest recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry.
Sid Luft
|Full name
|Michael Sidney Luft
|Date of birth
|2 November 1915
|Birthplace
|New York City, New York, USA
|Date of death
|15 September 2005
|Age at death
|89 years old
|Profession
|Impresario
|Spouse
|Camille Keaton
Michael was the Rat Pack cage master. Before joining the entertainment industry, he was a boxer and a test pilot for Douglas Aircraft Company. Sid was Judy Garland's third husband. She cited abuse and his drunken behaviour as the cause of their separation.
Swifty Lazar
|Birth name
|Irving Paul Lazar
|Date of birth
|28 March 1907
|Birthplace
|Brooklyn, New York, USA
|Date of death
|30 December 1993
|Age at death
|86 years old
|Profession
|Lawyer
|Spouse
|Mary Van Nuys
Lazar represented celebrities, including Richard Nixon, Madonna and Gene Kelly. Bogart gave him the nickname Swifty after he closed three major deals on his behalf. Paul reportedly was the group's recording secretary and treasurer.
Dean Martin
|Birth name
|Dino Paul Crocetti
|Date of birth
|7 June 1917
|Birthplace
|Steubenville, Ohio, USA
|Date of death
|25 December 1995
|Age at death
|78 years old
|Profession
|Singer, actor, comedian
|Ex-spouse
|Catherine Hawn
Nicknamed King of Cool, Dean is ranked among the most popular entertainers of the mid-20th century. He starred in 85 films and sold over 50 million records worldwide. Some of Martin's greatest hits include Sway, That's Amore and Volare.
Sammy Davis Jr.
|Full name
|Samuel George Davis Jr.
|Date of birth
|8 December 1925
|Birthplace
|New York City, USA
|Date of death
|16 May 1990
|Age at death
|64 years old
|Profession
|Singer, actor, comedian, dancer
|Spouse
|Altovise Gore
George began his career in Vaudeville at the age of 2. His hit song, The Candy Man, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1972. In 2001, Sammy was awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he was worth $5 million at the time of his death.
Joey Bishop
|Full name
|Joseph Abraham Gottlieb
|Date of birth
|3 February 1918
|Birthplace
|The Bronx, New York, USA
|Date of death
|17 October 2007
|Age at death
|61 years old
|Profession
|Actor, comedian, TV personality
|Spouse
|Sylvia Ruzga
Joseph is listed as 96th on Comedy Central's list of 100 greatest comedians. He is known for hosting The Joey Bishop Show from April 1967 to December as a competition to Johnny's Tonight Show.
Peter Lawford
|Full name
|Peter Sydney Ernest Aylen
|Date of birth
|7 September 1923
|Birthplace
|London, England
|Date of death
|24 December 1984
|Age at death
|61 years old
|Profession
|Actor
|Spouse
|Patricia Seaton
After an invitation by Frank, Peter joined the Rat Pack in 1959. He was the brother-in-law of US President John F. Kennedy and Senators Edward and Robert Kennedy. Lawford gained notoriety more for his off-screen celebrity activities than his acting.
Who was kicked out of the Rat Pack?
Sinatra banished Peter from the group because the former felt he did not intercede to convince President JFK to visit his home after extensive renovations were done to accommodate him.
FAQs
Although the Rat Pack members were known for their musical and acting skills, some struggled with substance abuse for years. Below are some frequently asked questions about them:
Is any member of the Rat Pack still alive?
All members are passed. Joey Bishop, who was the group's last surviving member, died of multiple organ failure in 2007.
Who was the richest of the Rat Pack?
According to Frank Sinatra's will, his net worth was between $200 and $400 million per Celebrity Net Worth.
What happened between Frank Sinatra and Joey Bishop?
In 1964, Sinatra cut him from the group after he declined to fill in for him at the Cal-Neva Lodge, demanding a $50,000 salary.
Which one of the Rat Rack members died first?
Peter Lawford, who died in 1984, was the first member of the second Rat Pack group to die from a heart attack.
After Humphrey's death, most of the Rat Rack members went their separate ways. However, Frank Sinatra rallied four creatives and revived the group under the moniker Clan before switching back to Rat Rack.
READ ALSO: Kiss of Life members' K-pop profile: Names, ages, roles, and facts
Briefly.co.za highlighted all you need to know about the Kiss of Life members. The K-pop girl group under S2 Entertainment made their debut in July 2023 with the EP Kiss of Life.
The members of Kiss of Life come from various countries, including the United States, Thailand, and South Korea. Check the article for more on their profiles.
Source: Briefly News
Ruth Gitonga (Lifestyle writer) Ruth Gitonga has a background experience in Mass Communication for over six years. She graduated from the University of Nairobi with a degree in Mass Communication in December 2014. In 2023, Ruth finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. She has worked for Briefly.co.za for five years now. She specializes in topics like lifestyle, entertainment, travel, technology, and sports. Email: gitongaruth14@gmail.com.