Who is Thobekile Mkhwanazi? Age, family, songs, new album, profiles

Thobekile Mkhwanazi, aka Isdudla saseThekwini, is the Queen of the crusade and one of the best Gospel artists in Southern Africa. She is the voice behind the famous Umvuzo Omkhulu song that became Mzansi's top trending Tik Tok challenge in 2019.

Mrs Mkhwanazi is a soft-spoken KwaZulu-Natal-born star.

Source: Facebook

In 2015, her fans were hurt when her song It's A Wonderful Day did not win the Best Song of the Year award at the Crown Gospel Awards. She has a great piece, but singer Dumi Mkokstad pulled the best social campaign to promote his song (Safa Naye) before the event.

Thobekile Mkhwanazi's profile summary

Full name: Thobekile Mkhwanazi

Famous as: Isdudla saseThekwini

Place of birth: Kwazulu Natal, South Africa

Residence: Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa

Profession: Gospel musician

Nationality: South African

Ethnicity: African

Sexual orientation: Straight

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Mlungisi Mkhwanazi

Children: 2

Religion: Christian

Facebook: Thobekile Isidudla SeTheku Mkhwanazi

Instagram: thobekile02

Thobekile Mkhwanazi's biography

How old is Thobekile Mkhwanazi? Since the singer loves her privacy, details like Thobekile Mkhwanazi's age, education, parents, siblings, and childhood are not publicly available at the moment.

Her vibey fast tempo "tent" songs are popular in church revivals and Christian events.

Source: Instagram

She was born in Kwazulu Natal. Also, she neither sang in her childhood nor in a church choir because people told her she couldn't sing. However, Hlengiwe Mhlaba inspired her to press on.

Is Thobekile Mkhwanazi gay?

Thobekile Mkhwanazi's husband defended her from the viral 2015 lesbianism rumours. The fake story stated that the couple were not living together and that she refused to acknowledge him in her Crown Gospel Awards' acceptance speech.

Also, news had it that the singer and fellow gospel star, Hlengiwe Mhlaba, were caught in a compromising situation. The truth was, the Gospel star and her hubby, Mlungisi Mkhwanazi, did not have marital problems.

Mlungisi Mkhwanazi termed the lesbianism rumours about his wife the most hilarious thing he ever heard in years.

Source: Facebook

However, he spent most of his time working in Eshowe, while his wife and their two children lived at their Empangeni-based home, approximately 157 km north of Durban. There is a Hlengiwe and Mkhwanazi their friendship.

Career history

The Big Fish Music founder, singer Sipho, mentored Thobekile Mkhwanazi, Hlengiwe Mhalaba, Tshepiso Motaung, and many other top Gospel artists in South Africa. As a result, her name tore into the minds of the public almost 15 years ago.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba discovered her talent while singing at Nkosinathi Sithole's tent service. In 2007, Hlengiwe then invited Thobekile to feature in her DVD's live recording at the Durban Play House.

Many music production companies had rejected her, claiming her songs would not generate money. According to them, recording Mrs Mkhwanazi's album was a waste of time and money.

Gospel singers Sipho Makhabane and Hlengiwe Mhlaba turned her dream of becoming a star into reality.

Source: Facebook

Fortunately, she met Sipho Makhabane, a Mhlaba recording label's manager at the time. He offered her a recording deal and produced her first album, Uthembekile, in 2009.

After that, the Gospel celebrity recorded more albums, but the 2015 Wonderful Day album was groundbreaking. She sold more than 25,000 copies in two months.

The established Gospel singer is now an upcoming music producer with a young recording company called Imvana Productions. She wants to help uprising artists but is not in a hurry to sign anyone.

The singer is currently grooming and shaping Nontobeko Nhlabathi Zimba's career. She hopes to turn her into a star and sign more singers according to God's will.

Most of her audience are old styled people who prefer CDs and DVDs to digital music.

Source: Instagram

Nontobeko is the only Gospel artist she featured on The Journey Of Thobekile Isidudla, an album Mkhwanazi shot in Newcastle. She was to release the CD in December 2020, followed by a DVD a few months later, but the COVID 19 lockdown disrupted her plans. Hence, the singer postponed her plans to July 2021.

Thobekile Mkhwanazi’s songs

What is Thobekile Mkhwanazi’s new album? The singer has not released a new song this year. Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi's 2020 hit singles trending to date are Ithemba, Ngimbonile, Ofana Ngo Jesu, and Igame Ilinje.

She also appreciates artists who emulate her music style, including those who looked down upon her in the early years of her career.

Source: Facebook

Thobekile Mkhwanazi's MP3 downloads are available on Fakaza, a leading local music streaming site in South Africa. Meanwhile, the singer's best past albums are:

Uthembekile

Shwele Baba

Yehla Mlilo

Wozani Sihambe

The Journey Of Thobekile Isidudla

Wonderful Day

Thobekile Mkhwanazi discovered her talent in adulthood when she was born again. She also began to believe in herself after featuring in Hlengiwe Mhlaba's DVD. The singer is humbled to see her songs doing well.

