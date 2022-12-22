How many kids does Millicent Makhado have and is she still married?

Millicent Makhado stole the hearts of most South African soap opera fans by playing Agnes Mukwevho in Muvhango. She left the show and went for years without being featured in the TV scene, and fans started asking about her whereabouts. Even though she made her comeback a few years ago, everyone has been curious to know if she is still married and has any kids.

Millicent Makhado openly talked about her first marriage and being a victim of abuse. Photo: @millicent_makhado (modified by author)

Besides her impeccable work as an actress, Millicent Makhado wears many hats as an MC, businesswoman and content creator. She recently brought out a new facade when she vulnerably talked about her experience being a victim of abuse. The revelation fills in the pieces of the puzzle about the years she was not actively pursuing her career as an actress.

Millicent Makhado's profile summary and bio

Full name Millicent Tshiwela Makhado Stage name Millicent Makhado Gender Female Age 42 years (as of 2023) Date of birth 19th December 1981 Birthday 19th December Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Madombidzha, Limpopo, South Africa Nationality South African Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Occupations Actress and voice-over artist Education Diploma in Speech and Drama Known for Agnes Mukwevho in Muvhango Notable work Muvhango and Scandal! Marital status Married Husband Jabulani Chauke Children 2 Instagram Facebook Twitter YouTube

Millicent Makhado's age

As of January 2023, Millicent is 42 years of age. She was born on 19th December 1981 in Madombidzha, Limpopo, South Africa. She has a diploma in speech and drama.

Millicent Makhado holds a diploma in speech and drama. Photo: @millicent_makhado (modified by author)

Career

Makhado made multiple debuts in several Mzansi movies and series and other productions. She was cast in 48, Crisis, and In A Heartbeat. She was nominated for the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing Margaret in 48.

TV show Role eKasi: Our Stories - Season 5 Cast member Gold Diggers - Season 1 Gynaecologist Guilt - Season 1 Bontle Letlaka-Twala Housekeepers - Season 2 Sophie Isithembiso - Season 2 Social worker Makoti - Season 1 Zandile Scandal! - Season 1 Pretty Skeem Saam - Season 3 Mrs Moloi Thola - Season 2 Karabo Tlapi / Mamello

Millicent Makhado on Muvhango

Playing Agnes Mukwevho on Muvhango made her one of the most respected and recognised thespians in South Africa.

Master of Ceremony

She was nominated for the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Photo: @millicent_makhado (modified by author)

Apart from acting, Millicent is also thriving as a master of ceremony. She shares snippets of her work on her Instagram account, including weddings, baby showers and birthdays.

Businesses

Millicent is also into business and is the CEO of two successful companies. The first is a bakeshop called Milli Bakes, and the other, Oh Lala Sunglasses, deals with designer sunglasses.

Millicent Makhado's videos

Makhado shares videos on her YouTube channel, and her content cuts across different niches ranging from lifestyle to spirituality content. She demystifies Venda's traditional practices and how to go about them.

Is Millicent Makhado still married?

Makhado is currently married to Jabulani Chauke, her second husband, a doctor. They tied the knot in 2016 and have a son together.

Millicent Makhado's first husband

Millicent was initially married to someone else and had her first child. She left the marriage and cited abuse. In January 2021, she finally mustered the courage to talk openly about the abusive relationship that transitioned into marriage on her YouTube channel. Millicent mentioned how difficult it was for her to leave, citing how brainwashed she was about endurance and the notion that God hates divorce.

In the video, she also sheds light on the needle that broke the camel's back, returning to her mother's house and how she had to deal with judgement from those who did not understand her situation. While ending the video, Millicent encourages women to leave abusive situations and not be afraid of starting over. She, however, has never disclosed her first husband's identity, and neither does she share her children on her social media pages.

How many kids does Millicent Makhado have?

Millicent Makhado has two children, a daughter from her previous marriage and a son from her marriage to Jabulani Chauke. In February 2021, she shared a video on her YouTube channel detailing how she lost her pregnancy.

Millicent Makhado's net worth

In January 2023, sources claim she is worth approximately $500,000 to $1 million. Makhado earns from her career as an actress, master of ceremony, and businesswoman.

Millicent Makhado is devoted to raising her family away from the public, even though she shares snippets of her life on social media. Despite the dark seasons in her life, she lives her truth and embraces every bump that comes her way.

