Сelebrity biographies

How many kids does Millicent Makhado have and is she still married?

by  Priscillah Mueni

Millicent Makhado stole the hearts of most South African soap opera fans by playing Agnes Mukwevho in Muvhango. She left the show and went for years without being featured in the TV scene, and fans started asking about her whereabouts. Even though she made her comeback a few years ago, everyone has been curious to know if she is still married and has any kids.

Millicent Makhado's wedding
Millicent Makhado openly talked about her first marriage and being a victim of abuse. Photo: @millicent_makhado (modified by author)
Besides her impeccable work as an actress, Millicent Makhado wears many hats as an MC, businesswoman and content creator. She recently brought out a new facade when she vulnerably talked about her experience being a victim of abuse. The revelation fills in the pieces of the puzzle about the years she was not actively pursuing her career as an actress.

Millicent Makhado's profile summary and bio

Full name Millicent Tshiwela Makhado
Stage name Millicent Makhado
GenderFemale
Age 42 years (as of 2023)
Date of birth19th December 1981
Birthday 19th December
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthMadombidzha, Limpopo, South Africa
NationalitySouth African
Eye colourDark brown
Hair colourBlack
OccupationsActress and voice-over artist
EducationDiploma in Speech and Drama
Known for Agnes Mukwevho in Muvhango
Notable work Muvhango and Scandal!
Marital status Married
HusbandJabulani Chauke
Children 2
Millicent Makhado's age

As of January 2023, Millicent is 42 years of age. She was born on 19th December 1981 in Madombidzha, Limpopo, South Africa. She has a diploma in speech and drama.

Millicent Makhado - YouTube
Millicent Makhado holds a diploma in speech and drama. Photo: @millicent_makhado (modified by author)
Career

Makhado made multiple debuts in several Mzansi movies and series and other productions. She was cast in 48, Crisis, and In A Heartbeat. She was nominated for the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for playing Margaret in 48.

TV showRole
eKasi: Our Stories - Season 5Cast member
Gold Diggers - Season 1Gynaecologist
Guilt - Season 1Bontle Letlaka-Twala
Housekeepers - Season 2Sophie
Isithembiso - Season 2Social worker
Makoti - Season 1Zandile
Scandal! - Season 1Pretty
Skeem Saam - Season 3Mrs Moloi
Thola - Season 2Karabo Tlapi / Mamello

Millicent Makhado on Muvhango

Playing Agnes Mukwevho on Muvhango made her one of the most respected and recognised thespians in South Africa.

Master of Ceremony

Millicent Makhado date of birth
She was nominated for the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Photo: @millicent_makhado (modified by author)
Apart from acting, Millicent is also thriving as a master of ceremony. She shares snippets of her work on her Instagram account, including weddings, baby showers and birthdays.

Businesses

Millicent is also into business and is the CEO of two successful companies. The first is a bakeshop called Milli Bakes, and the other, Oh Lala Sunglasses, deals with designer sunglasses.

Millicent Makhado's videos

Makhado shares videos on her YouTube channel, and her content cuts across different niches ranging from lifestyle to spirituality content. She demystifies Venda's traditional practices and how to go about them.

Is Millicent Makhado still married?

Makhado is currently married to Jabulani Chauke, her second husband, a doctor. They tied the knot in 2016 and have a son together.

Millicent Makhado's first husband

Millicent was initially married to someone else and had her first child. She left the marriage and cited abuse. In January 2021, she finally mustered the courage to talk openly about the abusive relationship that transitioned into marriage on her YouTube channel. Millicent mentioned how difficult it was for her to leave, citing how brainwashed she was about endurance and the notion that God hates divorce.

In the video, she also sheds light on the needle that broke the camel's back, returning to her mother's house and how she had to deal with judgement from those who did not understand her situation. While ending the video, Millicent encourages women to leave abusive situations and not be afraid of starting over. She, however, has never disclosed her first husband's identity, and neither does she share her children on her social media pages.

How many kids does Millicent Makhado have?

Millicent Makhado has two children, a daughter from her previous marriage and a son from her marriage to Jabulani Chauke. In February 2021, she shared a video on her YouTube channel detailing how she lost her pregnancy.

Millicent Makhado's net worth

In January 2023, sources claim she is worth approximately $500,000 to $1 million. Makhado earns from her career as an actress, master of ceremony, and businesswoman.

Millicent Makhado is devoted to raising her family away from the public, even though she shares snippets of her life on social media. Despite the dark seasons in her life, she lives her truth and embraces every bump that comes her way.

