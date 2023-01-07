The entertainment industry has evolved, and with technology, anyone can enjoy entertaining content in the comfort of their homes or on the go. Among the leading entertainment content streaming service providers is Showmax. But then, while enjoying the content they provide is optional, you should be conversant with the different Showmax payment options available.

Subscribers can stream or download series, movies, kids' shows, live sports, news, and more on Showmax. Photo: @dstv_ghana

Showmax is an online subscription video-on-demand service launched in August 2015 in South Africa. Through the platform, subscribers can stream or download series, movies, kids' shows, live sports, news, and more. At the same time, anyone can download content to watch offline on their mobile or tablet using the app.

Showmax payment options

You can subscribe to their service through different options: DStv, MTN, Telkom, Vodacom, and Mweb. Nevertheless, depending on which is convenient for you, these are how to pay:

Adding Showmax to your DStv account

If you are a DStv Premium subscriber, follow these steps:

Visit DStv Self-Service on an internet-enabled device or download MyDStv app; Select your country, enter your surname or mobile number and your IUC/Smart card number to sign in; After you sign in, you will see the option that reads "Add Showmax," click it; Then, create an account if you are new or sign in if you already have an existing Showmax credential.

How do I pay Showmax with Vodacom?

The exciting thing is that with R69 per month, you can get 10GB monthly to watch for the first three months. So, if you are a new account holder, follow these steps:

Visit Showmax's official page and sign up; Then, select Vodacom as your payment method; Click on "Add to Vodacom bill;" Accept the Terms and Conditions once you have read through them; Next is to click on "Pay with Vodacom." You would be requested to enter your mobile number, and an OTP will be sent to verify that you own the number; Enter the number and confirm the subscription.

If you have an existing Showmax account, here is what to do:

Sign in to your account on the official website; Go to "My Account," then click on "Manage Subscription;" Select "Subscribe now" and also "Add to Vodacom bill;" Accept the Terms and Conditions once you have read through them; Next is to click on "Pay with Vodacom." You would be requested to enter your mobile number, and an OTP will be sent to verify that you own the number; Enter the number and confirm the subscription.

Showmax is an online subscription video-on-demand service launched in August 2015 in South Africa. Photo: @ShowmaxOnline

Remember to choose your preferred plan when signing up, and remember that the plan you choose determines the number of mobile devices you can watch. More so, you may have to cancel a previous billing arrangement you have made before you can select Vodacom as your new billing partner.

Do I have to pay Showmax every month?

Yes. So, how much is Showmax monthly? Various packages are available; the plan you choose determines how much you pay. Nonetheless, with as little as R39, you can enjoy the service.

How to pay Showmax with airtime?

You can use different options, depending on your telecommunications service provider.

Adding Showmax to your MTN bill

Choose your mobile data bundle by selecting either a Showmax Mobile or Pro on Showmax's official page; Afterward, if you are new, you will be asked to create an account, and if you have an existing account, sign in with your email address and password; Then, input your MTN mobile number or whichever number you desire to charge to the account; Lastly, approve the transaction on your phone; you are good to watch.

Remember that depending on your plan, you can watch on different devices, including smartphones, tablets, computers, smart TVs, and media boxes. But then, if you opt for the more affordable Showmax Mobile plan, you will only be able to watch on your mobile device or tablet.

How to pay with my Telkom account?

If you prefer Telkom, below are the steps to follow:

Visit the official website of Showmax to sign up; Once you are signed in, Select your preferred plan; Then, choose Telkom as your payment method and click "Add to Telkom bill;" Enter your mobile number and then accept the Terms and Conditions once you have read through them; Confirm subscription with Telkom; An OTP will be sent to verify that you own the number; enter the number and confirm the subscription.

The streaming platform allows users to download content to watch offline on their mobile or tablet using the Showmax app. Photo: @ShowmaxOnline

Showmax voucher

If you do not have a cheque or credit card or are not interested in paying online, using vouchers is an option you can consider. Besides being safe and easy to use, you can get one through a physical or online retailer. Also, you can use banks’ loyalty schemes. Here are a few channels:

ABSA Rewards online mall;

FNB Banking Application;

FNB eBucks Shop;

Game Stores;

HiFi Corp Stores;

Incredible Connection Stores;

Makro Stores;

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper;

Selected CNA stores;

Selected Pick n Pay stores;

Standard Bank UCount Online Mall.

After purchasing your prepaid voucher, enter the unique voucher code at showmax.com/voucher to redeem it.

Can you pay Showmax with Capitec?

Yes, you can. To do so, here is what to do:

Log in to your account; Select a plan of your choice; Next, choose the credit or debit card payment option; Add your Capitec debit or credit card number, expiry date, and CVV code; Also, add your name and surname, and click the “Submit” button.

Once your order is approved, your subscription will now be active. In case you have further questions, you can check Showmax's FAQ page. If answers to the questions still do not meet your need, you can start a live chat with one of their representatives.

Since Showmax started, it has been able to meet the continued entertainment needs of its subscribers. Now a leading entertainment content streaming service provider, you should know more about Showmax payment options to enjoy interrupted service.

