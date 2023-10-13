Makhadzi is currently enjoying a vacation in Cape Town and sharing stunning pictures on her social media.

She's been praised by fans for her stylish looks, including a black and white two-piece outfit with a D&G purse

Social media users have showered her with compliments, with many expressing their admiration and hope to see her in Cape Town

Makhadzi is enjoying her 'IT' girl era. The star who has been serving stylish looks and dropping back-to-back hits is currently living her best life in Cape Town.

Makhadzi shared pictures rocking a stylish outfit while in Cape Town. Image: @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi shares more stunning pictures from Cape Town

Mjolo singer Makhadzi recently joined other celebs who are on vacation. The award-winning star is currently enjoying a getaway in Cape Town.

Her social media page has been buzzing with stunning content. From lazy days on the beach to stepping on people's necks with saucy swimsuits.

Taking to her Instagram page, Makhadzi served fashion goals in a stylish black and white two-piece. She paired the elegant look with a D&G purse. She captioned the post:

"A calmer mind brings a more creative life ❤️.#Mbofholowoalbum"

Mzansi loves Makhadzi's stylish look

One thing about social media users is they give credit when it's due. Many lauded Makhadzi for her fashionable looks and said she should keep giving international looks.

@innomorolong said:

"Slay mama ❤️ a queen"

@sphesihlefr commented:

"GLAD TO SEE YOU ENJOYING YOURSELF MO'GURL❤️❤️❤️"

@ruuri_makeup noted:

"Our very own queen, too gorgeous "

@badisakgomo wrote:

"Queen of my kingdom"

@thee_reshoketswe added:

"Are u performing in Cape Town? I’m around."

@tshephy_m said:

"Your Glow is on another level you are so beautiful ❤️"

@patiencemwezinkawala commented:

"You're in Capetown Queen can l see you"

@zukiswa_ndamase added:

"Beautiful as usual, hope I hope we bump into each other here in Cpt"

