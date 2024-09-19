South African actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo has made headlines once again on social media

The controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted a saucy picture of the former Generations: The Legacy star on Twitter (X)

Many netizens on social media salivated over the star's hot body, and some shared their reactions

The South African media personality Thuli Phongolo has again made headlines on social media.

Picture of Thuli P's hot body trends on X

The former Generations: The Legacy actress Thulisile Phongolo became the talk of the town once again due to her stunning body.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a picture of the Amapiano DJ dressed in luxurious Gucci swimwear on his Twitter (X) page.

He captioned the picture:

"Thuli Phongolo shows off her body."

See the photo below:

Many netizens salivate over Thuli P's hot body

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the pictures on social media, many netizens salivated over the DJ's hot body. See some of the comments below:

@bad_option88 commented:

"You can see everything is in the right place."

@nicksta_napo wrote:

"The doctors really did a great job."

@Inenekazi1 responded:

"Some women have everything then there's me that looks like icrust."

@Mbalie707 replied:

"This is a body to show off."

@AgentChitsinde reacted:

"We have been seeing this woman all day on X I wonder why."

@I_am_Bucie questioned:

"Didn’t y’all say she got a BBL, how come she doesn’t have the BBL belly button?"

@ChefAmogelang wrote:

"This is the fake body that makes Maphorisa insult the whole country."

@Lengeloi666 said:

"This is why Maphorisa went back. He had never bagged ngwanyana o moso ko Sosha."

Thuli Phongolo buys new home

Previously, Briefly News reported that the sensational DJ flexed on Twitter that she just purchased a new house.

The DJ announced that she couldn't wait to get puppies to enhance her life. Fans flooded her tweets with messages of congratulations.

