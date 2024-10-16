The South African DJ and music producer DJ Maphorisa recently previewed his new song

The star shared an audio clip on his Twitter (X) page for his fans and followers to listen to what he was about to drop

Many netizens approved of the song, and some shared how Madumoney never disappoints when it comes to music

DJ Maphorisa will drop a new song soon. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

The South African Amapiano music champion DJ Maphorisa gave his fans and followers a taste of what's to come in December 2024.

Madumoney previews upcoming new song

The South African DJ and music producer Madumoney has made headlines once again on social media after his brother Myztro previewed his new upcoming song on social media.

The Scorpion Kings member recently gave his fans a taste of what he will release this summer and what they can expect from him. The star posted an audio clip of the new song on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it with cute emojis.

See the post below:

Netizens react to the new song

Shortly after the star shared a preview of his upcoming new song, many social media users flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@daivymag commented:

"You never disappoint when it comes to making music Phori....but working with people, you play dirty. The track is fire."

@bad_option88 responded:

"Nazo ziyakhala kule festive."

@EMKEM_Mike questioned:

"When will it be released my brother?"

@charm_larry said:

"This sounds like rubbish."

@jawawa95 replied:

"New music truly a legend Phori."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni tweeted:

"Ithi size mabey iyavuthela."

@TonywawiSa commented:

"Madumane always cooking."

SA reacts to DJ Maphorisa buying designer brands

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa flexed about his expensive designer clothes during a shopping spree. The star, who trended for spending thousands at a Galxboy store, bragged about being second to only DJ Black Coffee when it comes to designer brands.

DJ Maphorisa is unafraid to part with a few thousand rands for a pair of designer jeans. The Amapiano star, always rocking high-end designer brands, recently showed off his clothes while shopping.

