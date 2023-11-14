A TikTok video shows how a Ferrari was damaged in Midrand, South Africa, due to a hailstorm last night

The storm came as a surprise to many motorists, as the area had experienced sunny skies over the weekend

Many netizens were confused as to why the Ferrari was not parked in a garage or shelter when the hailstorm hit the area

A Ferrari owner could not have been too happy to see his vehicle after the Johannesburg hailstorm. Image: @thecarscene

Source: TikTok

Several parts of Johannesburg were hit by heavy rains and hailstorms last night, Monday, 13 November.

Ferrari damaged in Midrand hailstorm

A video shared by TikTokker @thecarscene_ shows how one Ferrari suffered damage due to the hectic storm in Midrand. The vehicle was covered with leaves and ice, and a rear-view mirror had a large hole punctured due to the giant hailstones.

"Ferrari down bad . I hope you’re all okay after that freak storm tonight! Roads are an absolute mess. If your car was unfortunately damaged today I can safely recommend @Sanrose Autobody to get back in top condition! ," @thecarscene_ captioned th post.

According to eNCA, the storm, which hit shortly after 6pm, surprised many motorists as the area experienced predominantly sunny skies over the weekend.

Some car owners will have to count the costs of the damages caused to their vehicles, including our red Ferarri owner over here.

Mzansi baffled by the Ferrari parked uncovered

Many netizens were confused as to why the car was not parked in a garage or shelter when the hailstorm hit the area. Others expressed concern regarding the car owner's insurance claim.

Phenomenal replied:

"Insurance company left the chat!"

Tshepang Mantlhakga commented:

"Can we please have a moment of silence for his bank account ?"

Thabiso Mbali asked:

"That grass ifike kanjani on top of the car?"

Ree187 said:

"Please put your claim in last so that the others can get paid out first before the insurance company agents have a heart attack."

Mike wrote:

"Who leaves a Ferrari out in a storm? Especially a hail storm."

SIYA Là Musicà commented:

"Not having a Ferrari in a garage during a hailstorm is just mad business ."

Ladysmith man's windows shattered by hailstorm

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man from Ladysmith, KZN, was left shaken after his windows were damaged during a severe hailstorm that hit his home.

TikTokker @muji_kamafu posted a video showing how badly broken the windows of his home were when the strong wind and hail ravaged the Ladysmith area.

According to Northern Natal News, a severe hail storm, including Ladysmith, hit parts of Northern KZN tonight (October 21).

Source: Briefly News