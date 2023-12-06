A couple of Jamaican TikTokkers gave their thoughts on the original Generations

It turns out that the soapie didn't just air in South Africa and while many Mzansi households were fond of the show, Jamaican teens hated it

Netizens were stunned to find out that the show was international and blasted Mfundi Vundla for being greedy

Did you know that Generations aired internationally and not just in South Ah? Neither did many netizens after videos of Jamaicans trashing the show surfaced on the internet.

Not many Caribbean kids were fond of the show, but what stunned Mzansi the most was the realization that Mfundi Vundla fired the original cast for demanding raises and royalties because of the show's success.

Jamaican TikTokkers criticise Generations

It came as a surprise to many when Mzansi found out that the original Generations, which starred the likes of Connie Ferguson and Sophie Ndaba as Karabo and Queen Moroka, respectively, aired outside of South Africa.

In a Twitter (X) post shared by user mpilokhumalo_, we see two TikTok videos of Jamaicans throwing shade at the beloved soapie. This follows the show's recent renewal for a new season:

"Generations airing in Jamaica is the most random thing I never thought I'd see."

The show is said to have been available on Television Jamaica up until 2020. Not only that, but, the popular soapie was also broadcast in India in 2012, which begs the question of why actors failed to get raises after the notorious "Generations 16" strike.

According to SowetanLIVE, Mfundi Vundla allegedly exaggerated the actors' salaries, saying they earn R50K on average.

Mzansi weighs in on Generations airing in Jamaica

South African netizens are mind-blown at the discovery of Jamaicans relating to their childhood:

Thapelo24 was in shock:

"I can't wrap my head around this one."

Destiny_Catcher was intrigued:

"My question is why did they hate it lol?"

On the other hand, the realization further exposed Mundi Vundla's greed after not giving actors what was due to them despite the show's international appeal:

Stanely_ai said:

"Oh, those actors were right for protesting, this show was international yet being paid peanuts??!"

mamtungwa_ said:

"Nah, I want those actors to go and strike again, because what?"

Yogirl_Sihle wrote:

"This just shows how big Generations was, Mfundi Vundla really fumbled here."

Former Generations stars' financial woes revealed

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to former Generations star Thabiso Mokhethi opening up about his financial difficulties and ultimate divorce:

"After the money stopped coming in, so did the love. The respect lessened and the arguments increased, and instead of growing together, my ex-wife and I were growing apart."

Moreover, Sophie Ndaba is reportedly being hounded by the South African Revenue Services to pay her million-dollar returns.

