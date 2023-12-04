TV personality Zandisile 'Zandi' Nhlapo will be returning to TV after taking a lengthy hiatus

This time, the actress and dancer will be the host of BET's 'Uncut' and is up for the challenge

Zandie Nhlapo might have returned to the acting space in 2021 on Imbewu: The Seed but her heart is in TV presenting

Zandi Nhlapo feels as though she is much older and wiser as she readies to take on TV presenting. Image: @zandisilenhlapo

Source: Instagram

Media personality Zandisile 'Zandi' Nhlapo will be returning once again to Mzansi's television screens.

Zandie bags epic hosting gig

According to Sowetan, Zandi is back to take on the role of TV presenter after taking a lengthy hiatus.

This time, the actress and dancer will be the host of the new BET talk show Uncut and is up for the challenge. Zandi Nhlapo told the news publication that she could not wait to break bread with the industry veterans and provide entertainment to the viewers.

“I’m glad that I’m coming back on my terms. I consider myself to be one of the lucky people who get to sit down and unpack stories with legends and creatives who’ve shaped our industry.”

Zandi says hosting the talk show is like a walk in the park

The thespian continues by saying when she first stepped into the studio, it was a breeze because she remembered what needed to be done.

Zandi Nhlapo might have returned to the acting space in 2021 on Imbewu: The Seed, but her heart is in TV presenting. She looks forward to engaging in thoughtful conversations with her guests.

“What I missed the most about hosting was the nostalgia of the industry and being able to unpack a person’s life story.”

Watch a snippet from her show below:

