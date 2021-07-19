Residents in KwaZulu-Natal are warned against collecting or consuming washed-up marine life on beaches

Multiple beaches in the province are said to be contaminated after toxic chemicals spilt into the ocean during last week's unrest

Authorities advised residents to place dead marine life into a bag and then burn it to save other animals who may try to eat it

Authorities are asking the public to avoid picking up or collecting dead marine life off the Umdloti and Umhlanga coastline. The coastline has been contaminated with toxic chemicals and could be dangerous to humans.

Residents in KwaZulu-Natal being are warned by authorities against collecting washed-up marine life as it is contaminated by toxic chemicals. Images: Guillem Sartorio/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The eThekwini Municipality reported mass fish and crustacean deaths between the Umhlanga and Umdhloti Lagoons north of Durban on Wednesday afternoon, according to IOL

The eThekwini Municipality also recommended that the public to avoid any recreational activities, such as fishing or surfing, as well as bait collection and the collection of deceased species.

Following last week's unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, a poisonous spillage from a chemical warehouse into the Umhlanga Lagoon killed fish, crayfish, and other species, according to a report by The Witness.

Beachwood, Virginia, Glenashley, La Lucia, Umhlanga Main and Bronze, Umdloti, La Mercy and Tongaat are among the beaches affected.

The public is advised not to eat any of the marine creatures that have washed ashore on the beach. They are advised to place washed up marine life into a bag and burn them to avoid other animals from consuming the contaminated marine life.

The spill, as well as any contamination as well as any other marine life, will be cleaned up by a specialised chemical clean-up company. The clean company will also gather and dispose of dead marine and avian life in an environmentally responsible manner.

Residents are also advised to call 031 361 0000 to report any further pollution in the ocean.

DA to lay charges of treason against those who instigated unrest in KZN and Gauteng

Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance is planning on charging those people responsible for instigating the chaotic violence that swept parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng with treason and terrorism.

The DA has released a statement saying that they have seen the WhatsApp text from chats between individuals who identified themselves as ANC branch members. The messages seem to indicate that their intentions were to destabilise the country and remove the current government, according to the DA.

The violent protests have left thousands of families without food or access to medicine. In addition, people's livelihoods have been destroyed, which has robbed them of means to earn a living.

The protests also resulted in the deaths of 117 people and the DA believes those responsible for sparking the unrest must face the full might of the law.

Source: Briefly.co.za