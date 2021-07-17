The Democratic Alliance believes that those individuals who instigated the violent protests are guilty of treason and terrorism

The DA plans on laying charges against those individuals and they are in possession of WhatsApp text messages that implicate those responsible

The protests have left thousands of families without access to food and medicine; 117 people have died and thousands have lost their means of an income

The Democratic Alliance is planning on charging those people responsible for instigating the chaotic violence that swept parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng with treason and terrorism.

The DA has released a statement saying that they have seen the WhatsApp text from chats between individuals who identified themselves as ANC branch members.

The DA believe those who instigated the protests are guilty of treason and terrorism.

The messages seem to indicate that their intentions were to destabilise the country and remove the current government according to the DA.

DA believes the instigators are guilty of treason

South African law classifies treason as any unlawful act by a citizen of a country with intention of overthrowing the government.

Charges of terrorism are also to be levelled against the alleged instigators

The DA also believes that those responsible for instigating the violence are guilty of terrorism. South African law defines terrorism as:

"Any acts which involves the systematic, repeated and arbitrary use of violence by any means or method."

The violent protests have left thousands of families without food or access to medicine. In addition, people's livelihoods have been destroyed which has robbed them of a means to earn a living.

The protest have also resulted in the deaths of 117 people and the DA believes those responsible for sparking the unrest must face the full might of the law.

Ramaphosa promises to defend SA and prosecute those responsible for the violence

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation on Friday night. He had visited areas affected by the recent unrest that swept KwaZulu-Natal namely Kwamashu, Mobeni, uMlazi and Springfield in Durban.

A battle South Africa can not afford to lose

The president said that the violent protests were nothing short of an attempted attack on the democratic institutions of the country. He said that it is a battle that the country cannot afford to lose. He urged South Africans to unite and rebuild.

