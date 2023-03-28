A Mpumalanga man accused of terrifying his neighbours with guns has been granted bail

Neighbours called the police and told them that Martin Frederik Nelson was drunkenly threatening them with firearms

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala says he was in holding two firearms when he was arrested

WITBANK - A gun welding man who was arrested for the possession of multiple firearms and ammunition has been granted R3 000 bail after appearing in the Emalahleni Magistrate's Court.

Martin Frederik Nelson, aged 33, was taken into custody on Friday, 24 March, after fed-up community members contacted the police.

Mpumalanga man drunkenly terrorised neighbours with guns

According to Mpumalanga SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Nelson's neighbours complained about his tendency to act irresponsibly with firearms.

Residents informed the police that Nelson allegedly threatened them with guns and appeared drunk, reports TimesLIVE. Mohlala stated that when the police arrived at Nelson's residence, they found him holding a revolver and a rifle.

Police discover 9 firearms and over 600 rounds of ammunition in the Mpumalanga man's possession

According to News24, the police found Nelson in possession of a total of nine firearms and 617 rounds of ammunition. Police found more rifles, shotguns and pistols during a search of his property.

The police stated that only four firearms were registered in Nelson's name, and two of those guns did not have valid licences. The rest of the guns were Nelson's inheritance from his father.

Nelson is expected to head back to court on 10 April.

South Africans want Martin Frederik Nelson questioned

@alexnxumalo26 said:

"I know you are incompetent, but don’t let this slide. Question him thoroughly. 617? For what?"

@Libra01819187 said:

"In the olden days, this was described as a terrorist arms cache."

@RabeRbk said:

"And he'll be out on bail soon, then why are you investigating the matter while they have all the evidence to lock him up?"

