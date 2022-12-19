Police officers at a Gqeberha police station have made Mzansi proud after helping a young pregnant woman deliver her baby

The woman was stranded when she walked into the New Brighton police station asking for an ambulance because she was in advanced labour

Despite many challenges, the police worked hard to ensure the mother and baby were safe until they could receive medical treatment

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

GQEBERHA - South Africans are eternally grateful to the Gqeberha police officers who helped a pregnant woman deliver her baby at New Brighton Police Station on Friday evening, 16 December.

Police Officers at New Brighton Police Station went above and beyond to help a pregnant woman unexpectedly deliver her baby. Image: SAPoliceService/Twitter & stock image/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The officers were surprised when a 25-year-old expectant woman ambled into the police station asking for an ambulance. The woman was stranded at the police station with a lack of money to continue her journey and was on the verge of giving birth, SABC News reported.

Community Service Centre Commander Sergeant Khayakazi Jodwana called an ambulance, but when emergency services didn't arrive quickly enough, Jodwana and another civilian helped the woman deliver her baby.

South Africans were quick to sing the police officer's praises when news of the unexpected delivery broke. This is what citizens had to say:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

@NobertGwats lauded:

"What a good job she did. Thank you so much heartedly. You played a major role."

@mdanze18 praised:

"Well done to the Police, for assisting someone in need, thank you."

@MackNtshegele marvelled:

"Wow."

@benzantsi congratulated:

"Well done to the cop! She has gone beyond her line of duty and deserves a medal. Congratulations to the new mother."

@BChagi added:

"Well done to Saps members and communities for their support and donations."

Despite delays New Brighton police officers did their best to ensure mother and baby were safe

After Sergeant Jodwana helped the woman deliver a baby boy in the early hours of Saturday morning, 17 December, the sergeant and other police officers rushed to the nearest hospital for assistance but couldn't find help.

A police vehicle was then sent to another medical facility to seek assistance. The police then escorted an ambulance to the police station. Emergency personnel cut the umbilical cord, and the new mother and baby were taken to the hospital for further medical treatment.

After the dramatic delivery, police officers at the station donated money to the new mother so that she could continue her journey to Plettenberg Bay, IOL reported.

The Acting District Commissioner, Brigadier Ronald Koll, praised the officers at New Brighton Police Station.

Koll said:

"The goodwill displayed by the members towards the civilian woman is commendable."

Cyril Ramaphosa officiated Saps trainees passing out parade in the rain, SA reacts: “This is beautiful”

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that the South African Police Service (SAPS) held a passing out parade for new Constables who completed their course at the SAPS Academy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa braved the rain to attend the ceremony in Tshwane on Tuesday before the new officers are deployed across the country.

A video from the event posted by @athigeleba had many South Africans beaming with pride. It was raining heavily during the parade, and Ramaphosa showed solidarity by sitting in the rain with an umbrella while the officers marched.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News