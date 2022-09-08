The Grade 10 learner in KwaZulu-Natal who set fire to his deputy principal's car is facing criminal charges

PIETERMARITZBURG - The Grade 10 pupil who set fire to a deputy principal’s car is facing criminal charges, according to the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education.

A grade 10 pupil is facing criminal charges for setting fire to his deputy principal's car. Image: @ZANewsFlash & Fani Mahuntsi

The incident occurred at the Northbury Secondary School in Pietermaritzburg after the deputy principal allegedly confiscated the pupil’s cellphone.

Provincial Department Spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said the deputy principal had opened a criminal case with the police. He told SABC News that disciplinary action would be taken against the pupil.

The pupil has been on the run since the incident.

Meanwhile, pupils at a high school in KwaNdengezi in KwaZulu-Natal torched their school after police conducted a search and seizure operation. Cell phones, weapons, and illegal substances were seized during the raid.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo told News24 that a case of malicious property damage is under investigation at the KwaNdengezi police station.

Incident angers Mzansi:

@Ndou_Richidze said:

“What’s going on in our schools?”

@Themorrisclann commented:

“Nothing will happen to that kid. He won’t suffer any consequences.”

@bubezi25feb1952 posted:

“This uncivilized barbaric criminal savage should be jailed for life. He is in any case he is on his way to being another criminal in this country.”

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in after KZN pupil allegedly damages teacher’s car, wants acting principal to sue parents

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Ntsiki Mazwai has taken to her timeline to react to the trending story of a high school pupil who allegedly damaged a teacher’s car over his cellphone.

The clip of the incident has been trending on social media since it surfaced this week. Taking to Twitter to share her two cents on the matter, Ntsiki Mazwai said:

“The acting principal at Northbury Park needs to sue the parents for malicious damage to property IMMEDIATELY!!!! THIS IS BULLSH*T!!!”

