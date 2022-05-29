BI Phakathi helped a hitchhiker and organised her a lift all the way to Bloemfontein to reunite with her family

He bought her food and blessed her with R2 000, his fans took to the comment section to praise him for his good deeds

The driver of the car heading to Bloemfontein recognised his voice and broke down in tears, revealing that he was a huge fan

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again. This time he happened across a woman on the side of the road.

She had been walking and hitchhiking for five days on a quest to reach her family. She wanted to get a lift to the Bloemfontein offramp on the highway but BI did much more than that.

BI Phakathi helps a hitchhiker and someone recognised him. Photo credit: BI Phakathi

Source: Facebook

He took her shopping and bought her food for her trip and blessed her with a further R2 000. Not stopping there, BI also arranged for her to catch a ride with someone heading through Bloemfontein on the way to Cape Town.

However, something amazing happened. The driver of the car thought he recognised the voice and asked, "Are you Phakathi?"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

BI admitted that he was and the man broke down in tears and said that he had dreamed of meeting him.

Social media users took to the comment section to praise BI for his amazing work

Dana Tidwell Burnett:

"God bless you BI!!! He who has created you is making your name known all around the world!!!!

Just when I think "this video is my favourite" you post this one and now THIS video is my favourite of all the videos you have posted. ❤️ ."

Mercy Moyo:

"It is my prayer that the Lord continues to bless you and your family. May he give you a longer life. We also pray that we follow in your footsteps."

Phindile Julia Zulu:

"Woooow god bless you . I am tearing right now. U such a good man love u so much I also wish I could meet you one day."

BI Phakathi changed wheelchair bound lady's life with an act of kindness

Earlier, Briefly News reported that BI Phakathi, South Africa's faceless philanthropist has struck again, this time he helped an old lady who was wheelchair-bound.

She needed a pair of shoes but she couldn't afford the shoes. The lady was over the moon with the gift but what BI did next really changed her life forever.

He handed her some cash and she couldn't believe it. The lady's daughter revealed that the amount he had given her was the exact amount that they needed for a mobile oxygen unit.

Source: Briefly News