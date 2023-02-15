A woman's TikTok post about an online clothing store scamming her off her purchase went viral.

She ordered three dresses from an Instagram AD but received dresses that looked nothing like the advertised ones

The post has over 6 million views, and many agreed with her about the scam dresses and can't believe the disrespect

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This is not what I ordered. @deannagiulietti/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A woman from America made a viral TikTok post about an online clothing store scamming her off her purchase. The lady did not receive the items as advertised. The post had over 6 million views at the time of publishing.

"Two months ago, I ordered three dresses from an Instagram AD," she said. "They just arrived a month after my birthday. And let me show you how badly I got scammed."

The dresses looked nothing like the Instagram posts

When the dresses arrived, she noticed that they were different. The material and the quality were not consistent.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"So, not even close," she said. "They literally painted what looked like the sequence on this paper material top."

You can watch the hilarious rant in the video below:

Netizens agreed with her about the scam dresses

She wasn't alone in her hysterical disbelief. Other ladies in the comments joined in to share their pain. This is what some had to say:

@LaEdwards_Family said:

"The DISRESPECT of the second dress was SO LOUD!!!"

@Carolina ....Wicz added:

"The second just got me. They did you so wrong."

@cranberger said:

"First red flag was “it was an IG ad.”

@Walker&RomeHuskies concluded:

"I DIEDDD with the second one, and they couldn’t even add some cheap feathers lmaooo."

Man plays haunted doll prank on his friend

In other news of people getting pranked, Briefly News reported on a TikTokker who scared the life out of his friend using a doll. The poor guy thought his life was over - to make matters worse - this wasn't the first time his friend had pranked him.

People in the comments enjoyed the poor guy's suffering a little too much. Here is what some had to say:

@Thrizzy said:

"I know for a fact I would be gone before it came to a full stand."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News