A pet owner from Limpopo took to social media to share footage of his dog's birthday celebrations

The guy posted a TikTok video displaying a unique party for the puppy and gained traction on the platform

South African people noticed the dog’s frail appearance, which sparked a heated discussion about its diet

A pet owner celebrated his dog's birthday. Image: @hendrick.makuya

Source: TikTok

A man from Limpopo recently showed his love for his fur baby by throwing it an unforgettable birthday party.

Birthday dog feast for the books

The celebration documented on his TikTok page @hendrick.makuya shows the special meal for the dog.

A full pizza and polony feast. Yes, you read that right! The proud dog dad also is seen wishing his pup a happy birthday while presenting the unconventional food.

A man fed his dog pizza and polony. Image: @hendrick.makuya

Source: TikTok

Food excites dog

The excited doggie sniffed at the goodies but seemed more interested in the polony than the Italian treat.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers worried about the dog's health

While many found the gesture sweet, some pointed out how thin the dog looked, with ribs showing.

See some comments below:

@Mgababa777 stated:

"Bobby only gets food for birthday content."

@maffa.f2 posted:

"I am glad because that guy is not wasting his money on girls. 🔥🙏"

@buttyleago commented:

"All this soft life mara Bobby esale mogwapa."

@MakoenaM mentioned:

"At this point, I want to be Bobby. 🥹🥹🥹 Everyday ke birthday."

@MasingitaMbita typed:

"Let me go straight to Google to ask if polony and pizza are healthy for Bobby. 🤣🤣"

@James.10 joked:

"The guy loves Bobby more than his girlfriend. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

@Mazz said:

"Bobby is living the life I wish for. 😭😹"

@katlehow-03 added:

"The way dogs love and care for each other. 😭

