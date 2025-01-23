“Ke Worried Ka Bobby”: Limpopo Man Celebrates Dog’s Birthday With Pizza and Polony Feast, SA Reacts
- A pet owner from Limpopo took to social media to share footage of his dog's birthday celebrations
- The guy posted a TikTok video displaying a unique party for the puppy and gained traction on the platform
- South African people noticed the dog’s frail appearance, which sparked a heated discussion about its diet
A man from Limpopo recently showed his love for his fur baby by throwing it an unforgettable birthday party.
Birthday dog feast for the books
The celebration documented on his TikTok page @hendrick.makuya shows the special meal for the dog.
A full pizza and polony feast. Yes, you read that right! The proud dog dad also is seen wishing his pup a happy birthday while presenting the unconventional food.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Food excites dog
The excited doggie sniffed at the goodies but seemed more interested in the polony than the Italian treat.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Viewers worried about the dog's health
While many found the gesture sweet, some pointed out how thin the dog looked, with ribs showing.
See some comments below:
@Mgababa777 stated:
"Bobby only gets food for birthday content."
@maffa.f2 posted:
"I am glad because that guy is not wasting his money on girls. 🔥🙏"
@buttyleago commented:
"All this soft life mara Bobby esale mogwapa."
@MakoenaM mentioned:
"At this point, I want to be Bobby. 🥹🥹🥹 Everyday ke birthday."
@MasingitaMbita typed:
"Let me go straight to Google to ask if polony and pizza are healthy for Bobby. 🤣🤣"
@James.10 joked:
"The guy loves Bobby more than his girlfriend. 🤣🤣🤣🤣"
@Mazz said:
"Bobby is living the life I wish for. 😭😹"
@katlehow-03 added:
"The way dogs love and care for each other. 😭
Other pet owners spend big bucks on dog food
- A pet owner was captured giving his dog chicken portions from KFC and the video got tongues wagging online.
- Mzansi was amazed by a dog owner who made extravagant food for her pet and topped it off with a skincare routine.
- Similarly, Briefly News reported that a pit bull was spoiled by his loving owner with a luxe meal of succulent lamb chops and veggies.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Hilary Sekgota (Deputy Human Interest HOD) Hilary Sekgota is the Head of Desk for Evening and Weekend content at Briefly News. She completed a BA in Communication Science from Unisa in 2018 and a Diploma in Journalism from Varsity College in 2010. She also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Hilary joined the Briefly News team in 2022 and started her journalism career at Tshwane Sun. She has 12 years of experience covering current affairs and human interest topics. Email: hilary.sekgota@briefly.co.za