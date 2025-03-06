A South African choir group was caught belting out beautiful harmonies on a Paris train, making Mzansi proud.

The crew, which goes by The Joy, have made quite the name for themselves online and has amassed a massive following

Netizens across the country adored the display of culture the talented men shared with Europeans and the world

A choir group that goes by The Joy brought their talents to a Parsian train, making Mzansi proud. Images: thejoyofficialmusic

Source: Instagram

A choir group hailing from South Africa made waves online after filling a Parisian train with harmonious vocals. The gents, who call themselves The Joy, were putting on a show for onlookers on the train and decided to show the passengers how Zulus get down.

From South Africa to the world

The clip was shared on the thejoyofficialmusic Instagram account to their hundreds of thousands of followers. The post was accompanied by a caption that read:

"When Paris 🇫🇷meets Zulu! 🇿🇦 ✨ Dancing our way through the metro 🚇😁Celebrating culture and connection in the heart of the city."

The crew took turns partaking in a dance popular within the Zulu culture with each of them taking turns to strut their stuff. While dancing, singing can be heard in the background, adding to the rich cultural display.

See the snapshot below:

Touring the world

The Joy have done a lot for themselves over the years. Their Instagram account is filled with videos of the crew performing in front of large crowds while traveling the world. The crew went on tour in Australia in February and performed in places such as Perth, Albany, and Scarborough.

The group has performed on stages around the world. Image:thejoyofficialmusic

Source: Instagram

The crew has sung in places like the US and the UK. Their social media following is equally impressive. Their reels have garnered thousands and thousands of views, showing the group performing in front of big audiences. South Africans adored how they're able to share Mzansi's unique culture with the rest of the world.

Read the comments below:

here4dagoodstuff said:

"Undeniably beautiful... but like in a public setting like a train? Idk lol."

firstchild.444 asked:

"What’s the use of getting married if you're not marrying a Zulu man??"

marleypopo20 mentioned:

"If you break anything, you will pay."

iam.detola commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 in my first life, I married a South African, I love to see this."

uzulu_sa posted:

"I hope you guys own your brand. I hope you guys own your masters! You guys are of the highest value, it would be a shame if y’all didn’t have ownership of your craft because it is worth millions of Rands."

di_____________dii said:

"African culture is the most beautiful 🥺 No matter where no matter what."

tokyosandy mentioned:

"I miss train rides in a foreign land! I've seen this live before. So cool!"

Source: Briefly News