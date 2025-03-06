A group of South African grannies lit up the internet when they went viral on TikTok with their cool moved

Mzansi social media users were amazed by how the elderly got down at their age group’s vibrant party

There are a number of health benefits that are linked to moving the body to an electrifying sound

Young people are always in awe whenever an elderly person dares to show off their vibrant and energetic side.

SA youngsters were amazed by vibrant grannies living it up at a party.

South Africans were impressed by a group of grannies who had great fun at an exhilarating event.

SA amazed by grannies showing off sweet moves at party

Most of the time when young people think about the elderly, they think of death, fatigue, arthritis, and other conditions. A group of South African grannies changed the narrative on ageing after going viral on TikTok.

The ladies dressed in their Sunday best and attended a vibrant age-appropriate party during the day. The exhilarating event was filled with elderly people who were excited to move their bodies to the electricity classic music.

Some people in attendance disguised as older people but the real grannies were the OG showstoppers as they vibed to old music. One woman’s dance moves were caught on camera and went viral on TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here are different health benefits of dancing

Dancing is a fun way of moving the body and sneaking in a bit of cardio exercises while enjoying good music. An article by Better Health shared several health benefits of dancing:

Improved condition of your heart and lungs

Increased muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness

Increased aerobic fitness

Improved muscle tone and strength

Weight management

Stronger bones and reduced risk of osteoporosis

Better coordination, agility and flexibility

Mzansi reacts to grannies showing off cool dance moves

Social media users were intrigued by the vibrant elders and shared their comments under a now-viral TikTk video:

SA grannies showed off their sweet dance moves in a now-viral TikTok.

@Ntlheezee chuckled:

“Us in 2055 dancing to Biri Marung.”

@PalesaM was amazed by one lady:

“That walk away? She knows she ate! Who is this diva?”

@mrvee272 commented:

“At least this older generation respected their bodies by wearing long clothes to cover their bodies.”

@Boitumelo Motaung🇿🇦 pointed out:

“That's why all of them use walking sticks now. The footwork was insane.”

@Notsi trolled:

“And the makeup is light brown polish.”

@maritz wrote:

“The generation of freedom fighters. Thanks for fighting for our freedom.”

@Kealeboga Mogapi shared:

“Guys, I still do this dance move with my mom.”

@Tumelo Ramasike said:

“These are my people.”

@Zam-Buk commented:

“High school reunion.”

@Zaddy wrote:

“When I grow up, I want to be like them.”

