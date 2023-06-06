One man is dealing with a snake infestation in his home, and people were having none of it

TikTok user @ouroldhouse shared a video showing a few of the snakes, and he was pretty chill

Most people told the man to pack up and get out; some even went as far as suggestion setting it alight

This man and his family have been living in harmony with huge black snakes, and some people cannot understand how or why.

This house has loads of big black snakes, and the man does not know what to do about it. Image: TikTok / @ouroldhouse

Snakes are not the first animal a person would like to encounter in their home, let alone having to deal with an infestation.

TikTok video shows the long black snakes that have taken over this house

TikTok user @ouroldhouse shared a video showing a few of the snakes he’s seen around the house. They measure over 2.1m and come out of a hole leading into the roof.

While he has not seen more than two or three snakes at one time, the man is certain there are a lot more snakes inside of the roof than just what he has seen.

Take a look at these big black snakes:

People freak out over the snakes and the house

The comments section was filled with terrified people telling the man to get his family and get out of there.

Read some of the terror:

Karen Secor shed light:

“I am thinking you have a huge snake nest, and that could be a huge problem.”

debrabarrow80 highlighted:

“Those snakes are a sign of a much bigger problem, what are they eating? You are surrounded… Get out… now!”

Matters was spooked:

“Where is this so I cannot go there.”

Kyle Martin joked:

“The Chamber of Secrets has been opened. Enemies of the heir, beware. ”

Stacey Lee told them to get out:

“This is literally my childhood recurring nightmare Absolutely not. Sell it!”

