A man went viral on social media when he shared a video of the huge snake he found in his home. Peeps were impressed by a clever woman's money-saving challenge.

Screenshots of a conversation between a 13-year-old boy confronting his deadbeat dad over Christmas gifts caused a buzz. Five dogs saved a man who was being attacked by a leopard.

A man was saved by five stray dogs after he was attacked by a leopard and a man shared a video of a huge snake he found in his home.

A woman from Western Cape impressed Mzansi with her neat and clean one-bedroom house.

1. Man discovers huge snake in his bedroom and goes TikTok viral with 2.2M views as he wonders how it got in

Online users were terrified by what this man discovered in his home. The guy found giant snake skin and then figured out that he had a snake living in his home.

People in the comments identified that it was a Kingsnake. Others were mystified and joked that the home was no longer his.

A gent went viral on TikTok after posting about the random Kingsnake that he found behind his fridge. Many people were divided as they saw how big the snake was in the video.

2. Woman shares R15.4k money-saving challenge, idea leaves Mzansi fired up to put money aside for 2023

Ess Mukumbo, the Financial Mail columnist, left people motivated to save as much as they can. She showed people that they can set aside a certain amount each month and end the year with extra cash.

Online users were impressed with the simple-to-follow template. Many people were determined to get started.

One tweep @EMukumbo showed people that they could end the year with R15 000. The lady shared a template that shows that if one saves R350 every week, each month, they will be able to hit the goal.

3. 13-year-old boy confronts deadbeat dad over Christmas gifts, peeps react as heated texts go viral

A 13-year-old boy's conversation with his deadbeat father over Christmas gifts got netizens talking.

The conversation was leaked on Facebook by his mother who hailed her son for handling his deadbeat dad very well. She wrote:

"And my son handled their deadbeat daddy very WELL!!! He really thinks he can tell my 13-year-old anything !!!! He is outspoken, not disrespectful."

4. Leopard attacks man, goes TikTok viral as 5 dogs come to his rescue and get 13.3M views leaving peeps amazed

A clip went viral showing how brave dogs can be. A pack of five saved a man in the city from being mauled by a leopard.

The video amazed online users. Netizens commented on how the stray dogs showed their loyalty to people.

A man was nearly devoured by a leopard but was saved just in the nick of time in a video that went viral. Five dogs came running as the leopard tried to eat a man who was getting into a truck. The leopard bolted when it noticed the heroic hounds.

5. Lady shows innovation and makes most of 1-room home, peeps love her creativity

A lady residing in Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape has shared photographs of her home on social media.

Despite the woman’s place being a smaller, one-roomed abode, she kept the place neat and tidy, which netizens commended her for.

Anita Linomtha Golozana Mthokonya posted pictures of her abode on the ‘Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen’ Facebook page.

