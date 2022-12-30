Mixed reactions have trailed a leaked conversation involving a 13-year-old boy and his deadbeat father over Christmas gifts

The boy asked his father for Christmas gifts but got a conditional response from the man, much to his dismay

According to his father, his mother's attitude is the reason why he may not be giving them Christmas gifts

A 13-year-old boy's conversation with his deadbeat father over Christmas gifts got netizens talking.

The conversation was leaked on Facebook by his mother who hailed her son for handling his deadbeat dad very well.

The lad was bold. Photo Credit: Barbara, Facebook/Katyln Carr

Source: UGC

She wrote:

"And my son handled their deadbeat daddy very WELL!!! He really think he can tell my 13-year-old anything !!!! He is outspoken not disrespectful."

In the leaked convo, the boy asked his father for Christmas gifts and was told that they would have got some were it not for his mum.

The man cited her response to him asking her to send him their sizes as the reason for his action.

The lad insisted that his father's issue with his mum shouldn't stop him from sending them Christmas gifts. He went on to reveal to the deadbeat dad that he saw his mum's message and that she actually sent him those sizes as requested.

Social media reactions to father-son interaction

Lay Wright said:

"Hell, all this about a size. Should’ve just text his son and asked him to avoid all of this! Silly."

Nisha Norris said:

"Exactly how these kids coming, know they watch and listen to everything so he was right and not disrespectful at all. Daddy should just focus on his son. Convo sounds like my son."

MiKaya Hodge said:

"I was like this with my dad when I was 13. I would always read and had a broad vocabulary, even bigger than most adults that I knew. It’s not a surprise that a young teen can have the ability to communicate in a mature and coherent manner."

Nicole Rogers said:

"I get it respectfully my kids do the same thing. You have to tell them what's going on and sometimes show proof because other ppl being fake with a kid and you all they got so to protect them give them the real no Corners cut."

Corey McCoy said:

"I just saw a message my nephew’s dad sent him on Snapchat, and BOY did it get my blood boiling. My nephew was nice and told him he didn’t wanna talk right now and this man went off on my 11 year old nephew.

"I can’t stand his dad."

Jeramy Jordan said:

"This is the type of mess that our black men impregnate. Trust you were definitely a mistake. Stop texting your baby daddy pretending to be your 13-year-old son. That’s definitely you. He is no longer interested in being with someone like you. He has moved on. You need a new outlook on life. Try weight watchers."

Source: Legit.ng