The South African women's football team defeated the Democratic Republic of Congo at the Orlando Stadium

The game was part of the qualifiers for the Olympics to be held next year

Mzansi was ecstatic over their performance and congratulated them, showing how much they appreciated it

South Africans celebrated Banyana Banyana's victory against the Democratic Republic of Congo. Images: Andy Cheung/Getty Images and Sajad Imanian/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Banyana Banyana secured another victory to get them closer to qualifying for the Olympics. Striker Thembi Kgatlana was the show's star as her brace gave them a 2-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo. South Africans were excited and had absolute confidence that the South African women's football team would make it to the group stages of the Olympics in 2024.

Banyana Banyana defeats DRC

Banyana Banyana faced the DRC on Monday (30 October) at the Orlando Stadium. They braved the cold and put on a stellar performance despite an energized DRC side eager to find the net. According to News24, the game was a tight match, and even though Banyana Banyana needed a goalless draw to advance because of their 1-1 draw first-leg match, the girls were frustrated.

Kgatlana broke the goalless drought in the late stages of the game. She scored her first in the 71st minute and sealed the victory two minutes before the final whistle to give Banyana Banyana the victory.

Mzansi overjoyed because of victory

South Africans on Facebook were proud because of their performance and Thembi Kgatlana's brace.

Holly Mastagopane said:

“Congratulations. A country of champions indeed.”

Maphalala Sah added:

“Another holiday, Mr R. You owe us two holidays now.”

Andrew Koekemoer exclaimed:

“Well done to our ladies. Show the men how it’s done.”

David Mohale Mohale remarked:

“Well done, young ladies. The money will come as we progress.”

Hlalefang Wa Ga Tshesane was pleased.

“I am proud to be called a South African.”

Nozibele Mhlamb remarked:

“Love it, congratulations! At all levels, Banyana Banyna, you are making South Africans proud.”

Sbongile Nzama wrote:

“We’re just a bunch of winners.”

