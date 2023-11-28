After Eskom issued a tender for a new logo, South Africans responded in a hilarious way

The utility announced that it will be splitting into three different entities and called for a logo and corporate rebranding in each

Netizens also roasted Eskom for wanting to spend millions on a project despite losing billions in the previous financial year

Mzansi shared funny logos for Eskom's proposed logo tender, and netizens laughed. Images: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Henrik Sorensen

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have submitted hilarious designs in response to Eskom's call for a new logo. The nation mocked the power utility, accusing it of spending millions trying to obtain a new logo despite the problems Eskom is facing.

Mzansi shares funny Eskom designs

Recently, Eskom published a tender for the utility's logo and corporate image rebranding. The spokesperson, Daphne Mokoena, explained to Briefly News that the branding is for the three Transmission, Distribution and Generation entities that were part of Esom's Turnaround Plan.

Netizens shared humorous designs on X and posted them in sarcastic response to the state-owned enterprise's call. According to Jacaranda FM, Eskom lost R24 billion in 2022/2023. Despite this, applicants were allegedly called to consider getting paid R5 million per entity, meaning an alleged total of R15 million. View the designs here:

Mzansi roasts Eskom

Netizens commenting under @BrentLindeque's design roasted Eskom with equally hilarious punchlines.

Beulah J M-L said:

“Even if they dress the logo in a star, it will still be a prince of darkness."

Mani suggested:

“Name change must be “EishKant”.”

Colin Dovey remarked:

“The lead word needs some attention, though. Can I suggest “Eksdom?”

Mark Striwig laughed.

“It will probably be someone with a basic knowledge of Canva creating it in five minutes, charging five million.”

Anna Karennin remarked:

“Very appropriate.”

A real boy shared a tip:

“Client feedback: Can you make he cracks in the bulb into the shape of South Africa? Also, make it pop more.”

Nojatoe added:

“Love it. However, you forgot to incorporate the updated name as well. Should most be “Eksdom” to coincide with the new logo.”

Craig B chipped in:

“Awesome design, Brent. But why would they want it for free when this could be another nice lucrative multi-billion rand tender?”

