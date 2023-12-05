An outspoken South African woman has gone viral for living her best life while travelling in a taxi

The hilarious lady called out nosy passengers because she wanted to enjoy her Magnum ice cream in silence

The taxi footage was shared on TikTok and netizens are entertained by her whole soft life vibe

A woman enjoyed ice cream during her journey in a taxi. Image: @shirleyshazb

One woman's plea for taxi passengers to be silent so she can enjoy her ice cream has gone viral.

Woman enjoys Magnum ice cream

This hilarious TikTok video posted by @shirleyshazb shows the lady turning her head to address the rowdy crowd in the back of the vehicle before savouring her treat.

She joked that the Magnum ice cream tasted so good that if a taxi fare was required she would forget to pay.

Funny taxi video spread on TikTok

The clip was uploaded on the popular social media platform five days ago and currently has a viewer count of 240,000. It also clocked over 24,000 likes.

Watch the video below:

Mzani netizens appreciate fierce lady

Hundreds of people chimed in about the woman's fierce personality, fancy bag and overall vibe. Some joked about the way she unapologetically enjoyed the Magnum treat.

See a few comments below:

@keaaa.girl said:

"Nah, magnum should sponsor. "

@hazel_worcester posted:

"Is that a Louis Vuitton bag?"

@sibanyonirefilwe2_______ wrote:

"She loves the finer things in life."

@Sir_Mohlatlole mentioned:

"These people from the North are actually entertainers."

@wayne_jordan5 posted:

"She has the Los Vital bag."

@itsclearlympho joked:

"She’s the richest person in that taxi."

@Hunadiee added:

"Dude I love extroverts, living vicariously through you."

@user6640321719950 asked:

"O tlo mpoloka because o mpolayile. "

