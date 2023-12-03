A strong female farmer in KZN remains steadfast even during the midst of turmoil and travail

Aphiwe Mtshali is a vegetable farmer who tells Briefly News about how recent weather has affected her agricultural pursuits

Despite facing a difficult setback, the perseverant lady shares what keeps her motivated to continue

A vegetable farmer in KZN is showing true resilience. Despite encountering a major setback, the young woman hasn’t lost motivation.

Aphiwe Mtshali in KZN is a farmer. Image: Aphiwe Mtshali/Supplied.

Briefly News previously wrote about Aphiwe Mtshali, who is a vegetable farmer and prefers being self-employed to working for others. She was honoured by the Agriculture and Young Facebook page.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, the entrepreneur has sadder news to share but notes that she’s never giving up.

KZN farmer faces hardships

Aphiwe explains that harsh KZN weather has negatively affected her business and led to a major setback:

“There was a huge wind and it blew off seven of my tunnels. I only have three left currently.”

The 34-year-old employs seven people and explains that it is her workers who motivate her to keep persevering:

“More than anything, my workers keep me motivated. I think about them and their families. They depend on the business to keep up with their lives.

“For most of them, this business is their last hope. They never attended school but have basic farming skills, and in this day and age, even if you have some sort of qualification, it's hard to find a job.”

Female farmer stays dedicated

Aphiwe hopes to obtain funding to help her rebuild the farm, and dreams of eventually expanding her enterprise, offering jobs to more people.

Reflecting on the blow her business has taken, the passionate farmer notes:

“Before the setback, we were even able to work even if it was raining. We could support our clients, since tunnels were protecting us against the rain.”

Carpenter ventures into vegetable farming

In another inspiring story, Briefly News wrote about a hard-working self-taught carpenter in Soweto who has decided to start an agricultural enterprise.

The young lady makes beautiful Wendy houses, and is an ardent businesswoman.

